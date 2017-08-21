Stoke boss Mark Hughes hails Jese as elite player after Arsenal winner

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atalanta
AS Roma
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
2
0
LIVE 61'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Top 5 Premier League Goals of the Day

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hughes: Jese can light up the Premier League

English Premier League
Read

Stoke 1-0 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Arsenal fire blank in defeat at Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Read

Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact

Premier League Highlights
Read
Stoke CityStoke City
ArsenalArsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Ramsey, Mustafi start at Stoke, Jese debut

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Olivier Giroud bagged a brace for Arsenal at Stoke.

Arsenal have nothing to fear from Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Read

Hughes excited by 'elite' Rodriguez

English Premier League
Read
Joselu

Newcastle sign Joselu from Stoke

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Stoke sign PSG forward Jese on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Transfer Rater: Spurs' Janssen to Stoke

Transfers Sam McGuire, Footballwhispers
Read
Jese Rodriguez in action for Las Palmas during a La Liga game against Granada.

Stoke eye Rodriguez as Joselu set to go

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Rooney's Everton return 'fantastic' - Fletcher

Everton PA Sport
Read

Hughes: Rooney, Pickford signings paid off

English Premier League
Read

Everton 1-0 Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rooney, Everton make recharged start

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Everton 1-0 Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read
EvertonEverton
Stoke CityStoke City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Hughes: Stoke expecting to re-sign Martins Indi

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Stoke boss Mark Hughes hails Jese as elite player after Arsenal winner

Jese scored the lone goal of the game on his Stoke City debut to help the Potters hold off Arsenal at home.
Mark Hughes praises Stoke's shrewd acquisitions in the transfer window, while highlighting Jese's immediate impact.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes said new signing Jese had already made his mark in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Arsenal on Saturday.

Jese, who arrived on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, enjoyed a dream debut, grabbing the only goal of the game in the second half.

Hughes told BT Sport 1: "It was a fantastic finish from Jese. Everyone has seen today what he is going to bring to Stoke and to the Premier League.

"He is an elite player, one that changes games for teams, and we are delighted that he is here.

Stoke CityStoke City
ArsenalArsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"I saw glimpses in training and I knew that if we could get him on the pitch and give him moments and opportunities to show what he can do then he would be devastating."

Hughes added that the striker "is not up to speed yet" and added: "He has only had one proper training session with us, and I think that shows how professional he is.

"He has come in and wanted to make an impression on the Premier League, and I think he has enjoyed himself."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.