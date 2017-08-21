Stoke boss Mark Hughes hails Jese as elite player after Arsenal winner
Stoke manager Mark Hughes said new signing Jese had already made his mark in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Arsenal on Saturday.
Jese, who arrived on loan from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week, enjoyed a dream debut, grabbing the only goal of the game in the second half.
Hughes told BT Sport 1: "It was a fantastic finish from Jese. Everyone has seen today what he is going to bring to Stoke and to the Premier League.
"He is an elite player, one that changes games for teams, and we are delighted that he is here.
"I saw glimpses in training and I knew that if we could get him on the pitch and give him moments and opportunities to show what he can do then he would be devastating."
Hughes added that the striker "is not up to speed yet" and added: "He has only had one proper training session with us, and I think that shows how professional he is.
"He has come in and wanted to make an impression on the Premier League, and I think he has enjoyed himself."
