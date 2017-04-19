Glen Johnson signs new one-year extension with Stoke City

Glen Johnson will play with Stoke City again next season.

Glen Johnson has signed a one-year contract extension with Stoke.

The former England defender, whose previous deal was due to expire this summer, is now committed to the Potters until 2018.

The 32-year-old right-back, whose past clubs include Chelsea and Portsmouth, joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2015.

Johnson, who won 54 England caps, made his 50th appearance for Stoke in Saturday's Premier League victory over Hull.

He told the club's website: "It was a no-brainer for me when the club indicated they wanted me to sign a contract extension. I've really enjoyed my time as a Stoke City player so far.

"I still feel as though I've got plenty to offer as a player and want to continue to help Stoke City move forward."

Manager Mark Hughes said: "When you've got players of Glen's ability and experience in the building you would be foolish to let them leave. He's 32 and remains a key figure in my plans."