Glen Johnson signs new one-year extension with Stoke City
Glen Johnson has signed a one-year contract extension with Stoke.
The former England defender, whose previous deal was due to expire this summer, is now committed to the Potters until 2018.
The 32-year-old right-back, whose past clubs include Chelsea and Portsmouth, joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2015.
Johnson, who won 54 England caps, made his 50th appearance for Stoke in Saturday's Premier League victory over Hull.
#SCFC are delighted to announce @glen_johnson has signed a one-year contract extension. https://t.co/PKXEQNFBnk pic.twitter.com/rNUYqGWHr3- Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 18, 2017
He told the club's website: "It was a no-brainer for me when the club indicated they wanted me to sign a contract extension. I've really enjoyed my time as a Stoke City player so far.
"I still feel as though I've got plenty to offer as a player and want to continue to help Stoke City move forward."
Manager Mark Hughes said: "When you've got players of Glen's ability and experience in the building you would be foolish to let them leave. He's 32 and remains a key figure in my plans."
