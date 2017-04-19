Glen Johnson signs new one-year extension with Stoke City

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
0
0
LIVE 9'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
0
0
LIVE 9'
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 13/5  Away: 5/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Stoke City defender Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson signs new 1-year Stoke deal

Stoke City PA Sport
Read

Prem: Top moment of Week 33

Premier League Highlights
Read

Shaqiri and Arnautovic star in Stoke win

Stoke City Player Ratings James Whittaker
Read

Hughes: Shaqiri's goal 'icing on the cake'

English Premier League
Read

Silva: Hull needs to improve away

English Premier League
Read

Stoke City 3-1 Hull City: Drop zone looms for Hull

Premier League Highlights
Read
Stoke CityStoke City
Hull CityHull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Stoke City 3-1 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke's Afellay in Spain for knee surgery

Stoke City PA Sport
Read

Stoke fans lose faith in Hughes

Stoke James Whittaker
Read

MP calls for Liverpool 'tapping up' review

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Jack Butland

'No issues' for Butland in comeback game

Stoke City PA Sport
Read

Liverpool's new formation fails to fire

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Read

Mark Hughes to blame for defeat

Stoke James Whittaker
Read

Hughes: Stoke needed to take responsibility

English Premier League
Read

Stoke 1-2 Liverpool: Subs make massive impact

Premier League Highlights
Read

Stoke 1-2 Liverpool: Subs make massive impact

Premier League Highlights
Read

Coutinho and Firmino spare Klopp's blushes

The Match Glenn Price
Read
Stoke CityStoke City
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Firmino rested as Klopp switches to 5-3-2

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Glen Johnson signs new one-year extension with Stoke City

Stoke City defender Glen Johnson
Glen Johnson will play with Stoke City again next season.

Glen Johnson has signed a one-year contract extension with Stoke.

The former England defender, whose previous deal was due to expire this summer, is now committed to the Potters until 2018.

The 32-year-old right-back, whose past clubs include Chelsea and Portsmouth, joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2015.

Johnson, who won 54 England caps, made his 50th appearance for Stoke in Saturday's Premier League victory over Hull.

He told the club's website: "It was a no-brainer for me when the club indicated they wanted me to sign a contract extension. I've really enjoyed my time as a Stoke City player so far.

"I still feel as though I've got plenty to offer as a player and want to continue to help Stoke City move forward."

Manager Mark Hughes said: "When you've got players of Glen's ability and experience in the building you would be foolish to let them leave. He's 32 and remains a key figure in my plans."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.