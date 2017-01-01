Stoke's Geoff Cameron in U.S. but targeting February return to action

Geoff Cameron has been sidelined since October.

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron hopes to return in February after travelling to the United States for an examination on his injured knee.

Cameron is in the Los Angeles area and will be examined by the U.S. Soccer Federation's medical staff this week.

The 31-year-old has not played since Oct. 22, when he was hurt in a Premier League match at Hull. The injury was described then as a hyperextended knee.

U.S. Soccer spokesman Michael Kammarman told the The Associated Press on Tuesday that Cameron will be evaluated by several members of the medical staff ahead of the national team's first training camp since Bruce Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach in November.

And Cameron told the Stoke Sentinel that he expected to return to action before the U.S.'s next World Cup qualifiers in March.

Ross Dyer is back with all the latest on American footballers abroad, with Emerson Hyndman's loan to Rangers headlining.

"It's 10 weeks now and it's been a frustrating 10 weeks. In this area [of the knee] it's been tough to heal," he said.

"I don't think it requires surgery and I'm positive I'll be back in the next month or so, but I want to take my time and make sure I'm fully recovered.

"It's been a slow and a frustrating procedure for me because throughout my career I haven't been really injured, knock on wood."

Cameron also said he had the support of Stoke manager Mark Hughes before deciding to fly to California.

"He's always asking how I'm feeling and how I'm doing," Cameron said. "He's all for [the U.S. visit] because he just wants to get me back playing. Hopefully, we will get some answers in the next week or so."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.