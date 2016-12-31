Stoke's Hughes hails Peter Crouch: 'There's life in the old dog yet'

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 7/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Crouch has more game left in him - Hughes

Stoke City PA Sport
Read

Stoke trouble Chelsea but fall short

Stoke James Whittaker
Read

Conte: My players are able to adapt

English Premier League
Read

Hughes: We made catastrophic errors

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea, Liverpool will decide title race - Hughes

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Willian: We can keep the run going

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea finding way to dig results out

English Premier League
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian brace earns Chelsea 13th straight

The Match Miguel Delaney
Read
ChelseaChelsea
Stoke CityStoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Costa goal -- Chelsea (85')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Willian's double for Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Crouch equalises once again for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Willian goal -- Chelsea (57')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Martins Indi equalises for Stoke

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Cahill goal -- Chelsea (34')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Costa chance -- Chelsea (18')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kante chance -- Chelsea (6')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Kante chance -- Chelsea (6')

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Stoke's Hughes hails Peter Crouch: 'There's life in the old dog yet'

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes voices his frustrations with his side's mistakes that allowed Chelsea to capitalise.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes praised Peter Crouch's longevity after the former England striker scored his first Premier League goal since May 2015 on Saturday.

Crouch netted in Stoke's 4-2 loss at Chelsea and troubled the leaders' defence throughout the defeat.

And Hughes believes 6-foot, 7-inches Crouch, 36 this month, could torment Premier League defences for some time to come.

"I thought he was excellent. There's life in the old dog yet,'' Hughes said.

"He's 35 now. Peter has got more game time left in him. He hasn't changed in what he can offer, what he can produce.

"I don't anticipate that changing in the next two or three years.

Peter Crouch, 35, scored in Stoke's 4-2 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

"In games like that he will cause good opposition problems. He's done that throughout his career and he continues to do that, because he understands the game, he's got a good awareness of what's required to affect opposition teams.''

Crouch had to play second fiddle to Wilfried Bony earlier in the season following the Ivory Coast striker's loan signing from Manchester City.

And Hughes is happy with Crouch's attitude.

"He's a great guy. He's an engaging guy,'' Hughes added.

"He's had a fantastic career at the highest level. He hasn't got any kind of ego. That's quite unusual in this day and age.

"He's a pleasure to work with and he's so effective.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.