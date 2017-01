Sporting KC acquire Latif Blessing from Ghana's Liberty Professionals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City have acquired 20-year-old winger Latif Blessing from Liberty Professionals of the Ghana Premier League and signed him to a contract through the 2019 season.

The deal announced Monday also includes an option for 2020.

OFFICIAL: #SportingKC acquires 20-year-old winger Latif Blessing in transfer from Liberty Professionals FC.https://t.co/enkrPHfeqH - Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) January 9, 2017

Blessing was born and raised in Ghana, and made his debut in the nation's top league early last year. He proceeded to score 17 goals and was chosen the league's player of the year.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said the MLS club has been scouting Lessing for months and that "the thing we love about him is that he is young but with a lot of upside."