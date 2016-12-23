Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
Morocco
Finland
0
1
Moreirense
Belenenses
1
0
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
Sporting KC acquire Latif Blessing from Ghana's Liberty Professionals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City have acquired 20-year-old winger Latif Blessing from Liberty Professionals of the Ghana Premier League and signed him to a contract through the 2019 season.

The deal announced Monday also includes an option for 2020.

Blessing was born and raised in Ghana, and made his debut in the nation's top league early last year. He proceeded to score 17 goals and was chosen the league's player of the year.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said the MLS club has been scouting Lessing for months and that "the thing we love about him is that he is young but with a lot of upside."

