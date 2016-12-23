Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Next
 By Associated Press
Sporting Kansas City acquires Gerso Fernandes from Portugal's Belenenses

Gerso Fernandes Sporting KC
Gerso Fernandes will join Sporting Kansas City for the 2017 season after spending six years in Portugal.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City acquired winger Gerso Fernandes from Portugal's Belenenses on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him with the MLS club through 2019 and includes an option for 2020.

The 25-year-old Fernandes, a native of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, has played more than 150 matches during a six-year career in Portugal. He's spent his past five seasons in the top division, and spent last season with Belenenses.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement that Fernandes has "been on our radar the past few years." Fernandes will be a designated player who counts only partially against the team's salary cap.

Fernandes has also played for Portuguese club Estoril and Moreirense.

