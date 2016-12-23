Sporting Kansas City acquires Gerso Fernandes from Portugal's Belenenses
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City acquired winger Gerso Fernandes from Portugal's Belenenses on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him with the MLS club through 2019 and includes an option for 2020.
The 25-year-old Fernandes, a native of Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, has played more than 150 matches during a six-year career in Portugal. He's spent his past five seasons in the top division, and spent last season with Belenenses.
Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said in a statement that Fernandes has "been on our radar the past few years." Fernandes will be a designated player who counts only partially against the team's salary cap.
Fernandes has also played for Portuguese club Estoril and Moreirense.
