Sporting sack new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic 9 days after hiring him

Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
FT
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
2
2
FT
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 46
Game Details
Sinisa Mihajlovic

Sporting sack Mihajlovic 9 days after hiring him

Sporting CP ESPN
Sporting's defeat in the cup final capped one of the toughest weeks in the club's history.

Sporting vote out president after player exodus

Sporting Lisbon Reuters
Sinisa Mihajlovic has been named as the new coach of Sporting Lisbon.

Mihajlovic named new boss of troubled Sporting

Sporting CP ESPN staff
Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio

Wolves sign Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio

Transfers ESPN staff
Bas Dost

Four more internationals quit Sporting

Transfers Associated Press
Rui Patricio wants Sporting deal terminated

Transfers ESPN staff
With 42-year old goalkeeper Quim leading the way, tiny Aves stunned mighty Sporting to win their first-ever title.

Aves win Portuguese Cup, cap miserable season for Sporting

Portugal Tom Kundert
Sporting end 'horror' week with cup final loss

Sporting CP Associated Press
Like father, like son: Ronaldo and his Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson both shared an obsession for winning, like no other

Arsenal couldn't pay £12m for Ronaldo - Wenger

Transfers Mattias Karen
Bas Dost

Sporting players attacked at training, Dost hurt

Sporting CP Associated Press
Benfica's Estadio da Luz

Benfica, Sporting, Celta fined for transfer breach

FIFA Adriana Garcia
Sporting CPSporting CP
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
A Sporting supporter with a sign saying 'Bruno, I voted for you, but quit!'

Sporting CP and their social media crisis

Europa League Tom Kundert
Read
Gelson Martins has many admirers, with Liverpool said to be chief among them.

Scouting Spotlight: Sporting's new Ronaldo?

Scouting Spotlight Matt Stanger
Read
Bruno de Carvalho

Sporting chief backs off plan to suspend 19

Sporting CP Tom Kundert
Grading Atletico Madrid's Europa League performance

ESPN FC TV
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Sporting CPSporting CP
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo wishes Sporting good luck

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Europa League

Arsenal to face CSKA in Europa League

UEFA Europa League ESPN staff
Coentrao 'forgot how to play' at Madrid

Sporting Lisbon Adriana Garcia
ESPN FC  By ESPN
Sporting sack new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic 9 days after hiring him

Sinisa Mihajlovic has been sacked as Sporting Lisbon manager, only nine days after he was hired by the crisis-hit Portuguese club.

Former president Bruno de Carvalho, who appointed Mihajlovic earlier this month, was voted out earlier this month after nine players opted to leave the team.

And on Wednesday the club announced that Mihajlovic will also leave Estadio Jose Alvalade, with his replacement to be named on Monday.

"Sporting CP has decided to terminate the contract with the coach, so he is out of our plans for the next season," said Sousa Cintra, who was described as club president in a club statement.

Cintra also said he hoped the new coach would entice some of the players to return who have quit the team -- including Portugal internationals Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bruno Fernandes.

Patricio has already signed for newly promoted Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It is my wish that they return to Sporting CP, some of them were created here," Cintra said.

Comments

