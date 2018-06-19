Sporting sack new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic 9 days after hiring him

Sinisa Mihajlovic has been sacked as Sporting Lisbon manager, only nine days after he was hired by the crisis-hit Portuguese club.

Former president Bruno de Carvalho, who appointed Mihajlovic earlier this month, was voted out earlier this month after nine players opted to leave the team.

And on Wednesday the club announced that Mihajlovic will also leave Estadio Jose Alvalade, with his replacement to be named on Monday.

"Sporting CP has decided to terminate the contract with the coach, so he is out of our plans for the next season," said Sousa Cintra, who was described as club president in a club statement.

Cintra also said he hoped the new coach would entice some of the players to return who have quit the team -- including Portugal internationals Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bruno Fernandes.

Patricio has already signed for newly promoted Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It is my wish that they return to Sporting CP, some of them were created here," Cintra said.