Ramos 7/10, Hazard 4/10 as Real stifle rivals Atleti in goalless draw

This was neither a classic Madrid derby nor a vintage performance from Los Blancos, but there will be plenty to cheer for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane despite a 0-0 draw. His side looked solid defensively against Joao Felix and Diego Costa, and as such they reduced the home side to mere speculative efforts.

Real enjoyed the better chances too. Gareth Bale in particular will feel he could have done better from close range, while Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos both forced Jan Oblak into smart saves. Zidane should consider this a useful point gained, not two dropped.

Positives

Real looked solid throughout and this point takes them back to the top of the league. Zidane may feel frustrated his side couldn't make it four wins in a row given they had the better chances, but he will be enthused by the team's defensive solidity against quality opposition. Thibaut Courtois had little to do, so much so that Atletico whiz kid Felix was substituted after 70 minutes.

Negatives

The attacking triumvirate of Eden Hazard, Bale and Benzema looked off the pace. Hazard was well marshalled and had to endure some rigorous challenges early on, but despite taking up some dangerous positions he failed to make an impact in the final third. Substitute Luka Modric delivered a delicious cross on 71 minutes, but there was no one on the end of it to finish.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Zidane's side looked confident, were solid at the back, and you never sensed they were going to lose this one. Zidane could, however, have introduced Modric earlier, such was the ineffectiveness of Casemiro and Federico Valverde.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Thibaut Courtois, 5 -- The Belgian had very little to do. He watched on as an effort from Felix fizzed past his right post in the first half, and then made a key parry from a tricky Kieran Trippier cross. Was a bystander for much of the game.

DF Dani Carvajal, 5 -- Formed part of a defensive quartet that did well to stifle the home side, but he may feel disappointed with his contributions going forward. His crossing was particularly poor.

DF Sergio Ramos, 7 -- Constantly booed by the home crowd, but his solidity quietened their mood. The skipper did well to marshal Diego Costa, offering a trademark reducer early on to set the tone.

DF Raphael Varane, 6 -- The defender will probably have expected a busier evening facing the likes of Costa and Felix, but alongside Ramos he limited the home side to speculative efforts that didn't trouble Courtois. Dependable and comfortable in possession.

DF Nacho, 6 -- The left-back picked up the first yellow card of the evening following a substantial challenge on Trippier, and he had a quiet game thereafter. He did, however, supply a good cross for Bale on the hour mark, which the Welshman failed to convert.

MF Toni Kroos, 7 -- Went about his business quietly, as he so often does, but also forced Oblak into the first save of the game with a speculative shot from range. He then came close soon after with another long-range effort; this time the German displaying excellent technique to catch the ball on the bounce and force Oblak into a save low to his left.

MF Casemiro, 4 -- Not the Brazilian's finest performance. He hustled and bustled in the middle, and though he successfully stifled the opposition, he was wasteful when he had the ball at his feet. His crossing was wayward and his passing was poor at times.

MF Federico Valverde, 4 -- Not a particularly memorable evening for the Uruguayan. Like Casemiro, he was quick to close the opposition, yet he was ineffectual going forward and was eventually replaced by Modric.

Sergio Ramos and Co. held high-powered Atletico Madrid to just one shot on target at home.

FW Gareth Bale, 7 -- Bale had Real's first shot at goal, from distance, but didn't trouble the keeper. He then headed over from Nacho's cross on 17 minutes. He looked a menace when running with the ball at his feet, strong and powerful, but didn't do it often enough. Had a brilliant chance to score but blazed over from close range following another Nacho cross.

FW Karim Benzema, 7 -- Benzema plays such a pivotal role for this team and his presence was key to Real's counter play, holding the ball up and bringing others into play. He had to wait patiently for his first effort on goal and his header was the closest Real came to finding the net; Oblak making a brilliant save to his left.

FW Eden Hazard, 4 -- The Belgian struggled to make his mark on the game. He had to endure some heavy challenges early on and though he took up some dangerous positions, and occasionally looked dangerous on the break, he looked tired. Substituted on 77 minutes for James Rodriguez.

Substitutes

MF Luka Modric, 6 -- Came on and made an immediate impact, crossing dangerously only to find no one in the box to get on the end of it. May have felt frustrated he didn't come on earlier.

MF James Rodriguez, N/R -- Came on for the exhausted Hazard on 77 minutes.

FW Luka Jovic, N/R -- Made a brief cameo, replacing Benzema in the 88th minute.