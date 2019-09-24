Previous
Torino
AC Milan
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Valverde 'still searching' for balance at Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona fined €300 over Griezmann transfer

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
Rodrygo, Real Madrid

Madrid teen Rodrygo: No Ronaldo comparisons

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read
Lionel Messi, FIFA The Best awards

Messi The Best vote fix claims: FIFA issue denial

Spanish Primera División Andrew Cesare Richardson
Read
Puyol One Club Player award 180505

Puyol turns down Barca sporting director role

Barcelona Reuters
Read

Have Madrid turned it around or is it just smoke and mirrors?

Spanish Primera División
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
OsasunaOsasuna
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
MallorcaMallorca
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

U.S. tour to blame for Barca problems - Pique

Barcelona Reuters
Read
Fans are notified when a VAR review is in progress, but fans often don't see the infraction in question -- something Premier League fans will see this upcoming season.

Spain loses right to use 'VAR' in patent battle

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read

Sources: Injured Messi a doubt for Inter clash

Barcelona Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Read

Bayern threaten Germany boycott in Neuer row

German Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Will Messi's latest injury send Barcelona into a tailspin?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Griezmann being wasted at Barcelona?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Griezmann 7/10 but Messi injury in Barca's win vs. Villarreal is cause for concern

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
VillarrealVillarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Messi exited with 'small groin problem' - Valverde

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid

Zidane annoyed as Real Madrid injury list grows

Real Madrid Reuters
Read

Messi demands reaction: 'No time to waste'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona are in crisis. Here's how Valverde can turn Messi, Suarez & Co. around

Barcelona Graham Hunter
Read
By Andrew Cesare Richardson
Share
Tweet
   

Messi The Best vote fix claims: FIFA issue denial

Craig Burley says Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde's struggles can only get worse if Lionel Messi's injury against Villarreal sidelines the star man.
Julien Laurens questions where new Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann can fit in alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the team's formation.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi says hard work and a desire for more titles has given him longevity at the top after winning best men's player at FIFA's The Best awards.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he was proud to even be nominated as he lost out to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi at FIFA's The Best awards.

FIFA have denied allegations of foul play with regards to the voting as Lionel Messi was named Best Men's Player at the FIFA The Best awards in Milan on Monday.

Nicaragua captain Juan Barrera has said he did not vote for the Barcelona forward, who beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award, with votes cast by national team manager and captains as well as various media representatives.

- ESPN La Liga fantasy: Sign up now!
- When does the transfer window reopen?

"We have checked the voting documents submitted by the Nicaraguan FA and all documents are signed and confirmed with the official stamp of the Nicaraguan FA," A FIFA spokesperson told ESPN FC.

"Having compared with the vote sheets submitted by the federation and the ones we have published on FIFA.com, we confirm that we have the right votes signed by the player. We are asking the Nicaraguan Football Federations to inquire on this matter."

Barrera, who is recorded as having voted for Messi as his first choice with Sadio Mane as his No. 2 and Ronaldo in third place, said in a social media post he had not taken part.

"I did not vote in The Best 2019 awards," he wrote on Twitter. "Any information about me is false."

Barrera was asked why he voted for Messi by journalists in his homeland, where he again denied casting a vote.

"I did not vote for Messi," he told La Prensa. "Last year, I did vote, but this year I did not."

The report also added that Barrera said while last year he received an email with instructions on how to cast his vote, this time around he received nothing.

Meanwhile, FIFA said votes from Egypt for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah did not count because signatures on the ballot "were in capital letters and thus seemed not valid (not authentic)," and "voting forms were also not signed by the (federation) general secretary which is mandatory."

The Egypt Football Federation had questioned why ballot papers on behalf of their national team coach and captain were not included in a FIFA document published after Monday's ceremony.

FIFA said their voting office is monitored by independent auditors. They noted Egypt were first contacted for confirmation of the ballots then "received two reminders to submit the properly signed voting forms on Aug. 19."

The Egyptian federation was in turmoil in July and August after their leadership resigned due to the national team's round of 16 exit to South Africa at the African Cup of Nations they hosted.

Later in August, FIFA sent an emergency management team to run the Egypt federation.

Information from Associated Press was used in this report

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.