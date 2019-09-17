Previous
VfL Wolfsburg
TSG Hoffenheim
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona

Valverde: Barca must respond to crisis with wins

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign FC

Barcelona open to signing USWNT star Rapinoe

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Read

Real Madrid's bounce-back win a sign of things to come?

Real Madrid
Read
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
ValenciaValencia
LeganesLeganes
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ernesto Valverde

Sources: Barca stars lose confidence in Valverde

Barcelona Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden
Read

Who's to blame for Barcelona's loss to Granada?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Luis Suarez looks on during Barcelona's La Liga loss to Granada.

Suarez eyes difficult season after 'worrying' loss

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Luis Suarez looks on during Barcelona's La Liga loss to Granada.

Luis Suarez looks lost in 4/10 showing as Barca's road woes continue in loss at Granada

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
GranadaGranada
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Celta VigoCelta Vigo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Zidane on Mourinho talk: 'I'm not interested'

Real Madrid Reuters
Read

How long does Zidane have to fix Real Madrid?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Valencia are in chaos, again, following Marcelino sacking. Will victory at Chelsea be a turning point?

Spanish Primera Division Sid Lowe
Read
Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

Sources: Zidane under pressure at Real Madrid

Real Madrid Rodrigo Faez
Read
Ansu Fati, 16, became the youngest ever player to feature in a Champions League match for Barcelona this week.

'Setback' if Fati gets Spain call-up - Barca boss

Barcelona Moises Llorens, Sam Marsden
Read

Robson: Mourinho has to evolve to be a world-class manager

ESPN FC TV
Read

Is Zidane in danger of the sack at Real Madrid?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca teenage sensation Ansu set for Spain call

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read

Ronaldo on Messi: I deserve more Ballons d'Or

UEFA Champions League Reuters
Read
By Sam Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona open to signing USWNT star Rapinoe

USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe insisted she hasn't got the consistency of Cristiano Ronaldo and believes that he is in a league of his own with Lionel Messi.
Juan Mata feels players should not just stick to playing football and instead follow the lead of figures like Megan Rapinoe.
Megan Rapinoe shares an update on the USWNT's fight for equal pay and explains what an ideal resolution looks like from her point of view.

Barcelona have opened the door to the possibility of signing the United States World Cup star Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe, 34, said last week she would be keen to end her career in Europe, suggesting a move to Barcelona would be her preferred option.

- When does the transfer window reopen?
- All major completed transfer deals

Barca have invested heavily in their women's team since turning professional in 2015, with Jenni Hermoso and Caroline Graham Hansen among the big signings made this summer.

"I think we're in a position to be able to sign that level of player," director Maria Teixidor told Gol, when asked if signing Rapinoe was an option.

Seattle Reign FC winger Rapinoe, who spent the 2013-14 season with French side Lyon, is among the nominees for the Best Women's Player at FIFA The Best awards on Monday. International teammate Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze are also nominated.

Off the pitch, Rapinoe has been one of the leading voices in the USWNT's fight for equal pay with their male counterparts. She has also spoken out on a number of political issues in the country.

"She is a fantastic speaker," Teixidor added. "I almost see her having a political career or being an activist in the future.

"I think it is good that women who have the chance are able to speak of the reality that still exists today [for women at] the highest level. People with such integrity and awareness in that fight are so important for so many people and those who take on that leadership role deserve all the respect."

Barca, who lost last season's Champions League final to Lyon, have made a good start to the new campaign. They beat reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid 6-1 on Saturday and are top after three games.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.