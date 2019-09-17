Barcelona open to signing USWNT star Rapinoe

USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe insisted she hasn't got the consistency of Cristiano Ronaldo and believes that he is in a league of his own with Lionel Messi.

Juan Mata feels players should not just stick to playing football and instead follow the lead of figures like Megan Rapinoe.

Megan Rapinoe shares an update on the USWNT's fight for equal pay and explains what an ideal resolution looks like from her point of view.

Barcelona have opened the door to the possibility of signing the United States World Cup star Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe, 34, said last week she would be keen to end her career in Europe, suggesting a move to Barcelona would be her preferred option.

- When does the transfer window reopen?

- All major completed transfer deals

Barca have invested heavily in their women's team since turning professional in 2015, with Jenni Hermoso and Caroline Graham Hansen among the big signings made this summer.

"I think we're in a position to be able to sign that level of player," director Maria Teixidor told Gol, when asked if signing Rapinoe was an option.

Seattle Reign FC winger Rapinoe, who spent the 2013-14 season with French side Lyon, is among the nominees for the Best Women's Player at FIFA The Best awards on Monday. International teammate Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze are also nominated.

Off the pitch, Rapinoe has been one of the leading voices in the USWNT's fight for equal pay with their male counterparts. She has also spoken out on a number of political issues in the country.

"She is a fantastic speaker," Teixidor added. "I almost see her having a political career or being an activist in the future.

"I think it is good that women who have the chance are able to speak of the reality that still exists today [for women at] the highest level. People with such integrity and awareness in that fight are so important for so many people and those who take on that leadership role deserve all the respect."

Barca, who lost last season's Champions League final to Lyon, have made a good start to the new campaign. They beat reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid 6-1 on Saturday and are top after three games.