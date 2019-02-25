La Liga to scrap Monday night games following discontent, claims FA chief
The president of the Spain Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has claimed there will be no La Liga games played on Monday from next season.
Several Spanish top-flight clubs and their respective fans have voiced discontent about the game schedules set by La Liga in the 2018-19 campaign.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla are the only sides this season in La Liga that have yet to play on a Friday or a Monday.
"THERE WILL BE NO MORE FOOTBALL ON MONDAYS," Rubiales tweeted. "Starting next season in La Liga there will only be football on Saturday and Sundays.
"We shall see what happens on Fridays, if we reach a good agreement with everyone. Business is important but the fans more so."
However, La Liga president Javier Tebas had said earlier this week that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla could play league games on Monday starting next season.
Attendance figures have decreased in games played on Monday.
The president of the Spanish Footballers' Association, David Aganzo, is also against Monday games and recently said: "To play on a Monday is not normal."
