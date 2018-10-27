Barcelona's Sergi Roberto: Real Madrid humiliation at Camp Nou finished too soon

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action against Barcelona

Bale agent calls Valdano 'nothing' after criticism

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto in action against Real Madrid

Roberto: Real Madrid humiliation ended too soon

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Read
Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui

Madrid left my son exposed - Lopetegui's father

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Campo: Lopetegui must stay until end of season

Spanish Primera División
Read
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui during the game against Barcelona.

Lopetegui hammered by Madrid media after El Clasico

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Valverde: We still miss Messi despite Clasico win

Spanish Primera División
Read

ICYMI: Suarez shines, Ronaldo takes over & Mbappe delivers

Spanish Primera División
Read
It didn't seem as though Luis Suarez could step up in Lionel Messi's absence but a superb hat-trick vs. Real Madrid showed he's more than capable.

Suarez the star as Barca rally without Messi to thump Real

Spanish Primera Division Graham Hunter
Read

Extra Time: Bale overrated? Zlatan to go on loan?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Nicol: Lopetegui has given Perez no reason to keep him

ESPN FC TV
Read

Real Madrid's defensive woes down to Lopetegui

ESPN FC TV
Read
Barcelona players celebrate during their 5-1 win over rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barca 'better than ever' after Real rout - Pique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Luka Modric has not been the player for Real Madrid this season that he was for Croatia at the World Cup.

Real players with Lopetegui to the end - Ramos

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Luis Suarez and his daughter Delfina were 'goals' vs. Real Madrid.

Family man Suarez turns up the cuteness in El Clasico

Toe Poke Gus Elvin
Read
Julen Lopetegui during Real Madrid's Clasico defeat against Barcelona.

Lopetegui has 'strength' after Camp Nou 'disaster'

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Alba, centre, was also instrumental as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid to go back to the top of La Liga.

Alba 9/10, Suarez 10/10 as Barca thrash Real

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read
Luka Modric has not been the player for Real Madrid this season that he was for Croatia at the World Cup.

Modric 3/10, Bale 4/10 as Real Madrid's woes continue

Real Madrid Player Ratings Dermot Corrigan
Read

Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid: Saurez shines in El Clasico

Spanish Primera División
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Real MadridReal Madrid
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid players celebrate during their La Liga win over Real Sociedad.

Atletico show 'inner strength' vs. Sociedad - Simeone

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
By Sam Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto: Real Madrid humiliation at Camp Nou finished too soon

Ernesto Valverde still wants Lionel Messi back as soon as possible despite Barcelona's 5-1 win in El Clasico on Sunday.
The FC crew delve into the factors that led to Real Madrid's defeat against Barcelona, finding blame in both the players and the coach.
Luis Saurez stepped up in the absence of Lionel Messi to score a hat-trick in Barcelona's emphatic 5-1 win over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen believes it's time for someone in his team to step up in the absence of Lionel Messi, as Barcelona play Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season.

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto has said he wanted the humiliation of Real Madrid to go on even longer as the Spanish league leaders hammered their rivals 5-1 at the Camp Nou.

A Luis Suarez hat trick, as well as goals from Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal, helped Barca seal their biggest Clasico win since a 5-0 victory in 2010.

And Roberto said afterwards that he was enjoying the match so much that he was disappointed to hear the final whistle.

"Winning a Clasico -- and with this kind of result -- is the game all Barcelona supporters desire," Roberto, who joined the club's academy in 2006, told reporters. "I would have liked the game to go on even longer if it could have.

"We showed up and we were superior to [Madrid], just as the scoreline reflects. We had control of the game, aside from a few minutes at the start of the second half.

"Winning in this way, without the best player in the world [Lionel Messi], strengthens us. Now Leo can rest and focus on his recovery [from a broken arm]. This is the path to follow."

Madrid got themselves back into the game when Marcelo made it 2-1 at the start of the second half but Suarez's 75th-minute header, set up by Roberto, ended any hopes of a comeback.

Roberto then set up another goal for Suarez, before Vidal headed home his first for his new club, as Ernesto Valverde's side ran riot in the final few minutes at Camp Nou.

"Before the game, we watched a video of previous fixtures against Madrid and we saw the assists I'd given Suarez in those matches," Roberto said. "[Suarez] joked that I didn't set him up anymore; then I go and set him up two times -- although on one of them the ball was actually for [Jordi] Alba."

Barca's win keeps them top of the league after 10 games, one point ahead of surprise package Alaves and two clear of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Real, meanwhile, have slumped to ninth in the table with just 14 points. They have already been beaten four times this season and now are without a win in five league games.

The Clasico defeat means boss Julen Lopetegui is expected to be sacked on Monday as a result of the way his team fell apart in the second half, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reported to be his successor.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.