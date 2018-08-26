Barcelona, Real Madrid not guaranteed to feature in La Liga's U.S. game

Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dynamo Kiev
Ajax Amsterdam
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AEK Athens
Vidi
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, congratulates Karim Benzema on scoring a penalty against Girona.

Giving Benzema penalty shows 'spirit' - Ramos

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Read
The Barcelona club badge.

Barcelona move to Mexico with new academy

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Emre Can moved from Liverpool to Juventus.

Transfer Tracker: Signings for Europe's largest clubs

Transfers ESPN
Read
La Liga president Javier Tebas has grand aspirations for the Spanish league.

Barca, Madrid not certain for La Liga's U.S. game

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
Keylor Navas has seen off several challenges to his status as Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper.

Navas form, status gives Lopetegui an issue

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read
Valencia's Goncalo Guedes celebrates after scoring against Real Betis.

Valencia reach agreement with PSG for Guedes

Valencia Jonathan Johnson
Read
Vallecas stadium

Rayo's stadium closed amid safety fears

Rayo Vallecano Reuters
Read
Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid loan Andriy Lunin to Leganes

Transfers ESPN
Read

Player Power Rankings: Newcomers grace the top 10

Italian Serie A
Read
Real Madrid's players are well and truly coming round to Julen Lopetegui's style of management though it won't always be this easy.

Real are adjusting nicely to Lopetegui

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Read
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, vies for the ball with Manchester United's Paul Pogba, left.

Pogba to Barca would 'make us happy' - Pique

Transfers
Read

Neymar visits old friends at Barcelona training

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
Read
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during a friendly against AC Milan.

Vinicius put in Real Madrid Castilla to develop

Spanish Primera División Robbie Dunne
Read
The pitch at Real Valladolid's Estadio Jose Zorilla was not well-maintained ahead of the La Liga game against Barcelona.

Valladolid will accept fine for pitch vs. Barca

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read

Will Real Madrid replace Cristiano Ronaldo?

Transfers Tom Williams
Read
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates during a La Liga game against Girona.

Ronaldo's Madrid absence 'obvious' - Marcelo

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Read

Bale-Benzema partnership just fine sans Ronaldo

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read

Girona 1-4 Real Madrid: Benzema, Bale shine

Spanish Primera División
Read

Lopetegui: Goals flowing from Madrid 'collective'

Real Madrid ESPN
Read

ICYMI: Ronaldo's assist, Real's comeback and more

Highlights
Read
By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona, Real Madrid not guaranteed to feature in La Liga's U.S. game

Gab Marcotti and the FC crew weigh in on the Spanish Footballers' Association's staunch opposition to playing a league game outside of Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone believes that with the correct dialogue an amicable resolution could be reached between La Liga and its players over the games in the USA.
Spain's Players' Association is asking the Spanish League to abandon plans to play a La Liga match in the United States and claim a strike isn't out of the question.
Gab Marcotti details how playing in the United States can benefit all La Liga clubs, not just headline acts Barcelona and Real Madrid.
ESPN FC's La Liga correspondent Sid Lowe explains why he's less than happy about La Liga's decision to bring a game to North America.

La Liga has told ESPN FC that it has not yet finalised the date, location or teams that will play a league game in the United States.

Cadena Ser reported last week that La Liga already knew which two teams would play a regular-season game in the U.S. as part of a 15-year agreement signed with Relevent, the organisers of the International Champions Cup.

The radio station also reported that the two clubs had given their approval, with one being either Barcelona or Real Madrid, and that the game would take place in Miami.

But La Liga said in a statement to ESPN FC that "nothing has been finalised at this time."

"We are planning to have a game in the United States out of the 380 games that La Liga has each season," the statement read. "For this game, La Liga will take into account what is best for the clubs, the players, the fans and other stakeholders. We are working in order for those that are involved can enjoy this experience."

Cadena Ser had reported that the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) was not consulted by La Liga and its members are unanimously against it.

AFE president David Aganzo said players were "angry and surprised" about the proposals and would not rule out a strike to block them, and Aficiones Unidas, which represents fans in Spain, also did not welcome the agreement, saying home supporters are being "disrespected."

La Liga president Javier Tebas defended the deal, which is aimed to promote the league in North America and attract international sponsors, and insisted the Clasico between Madrid and Barcelona would not be the game selected to move overseas.

Spain's sports minister, Jose Guirao, said an agreement must be reached between La Liga and its players and that the league must find a way to expand overseas without its interests conflicting with those of domestic fans.

La Liga and AFE will meet in September to discuss the regular game in the United States, among other issues.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.