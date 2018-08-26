Barcelona, Real Madrid not guaranteed to feature in La Liga's U.S. game

Gab Marcotti and the FC crew weigh in on the Spanish Footballers' Association's staunch opposition to playing a league game outside of Spain.

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone believes that with the correct dialogue an amicable resolution could be reached between La Liga and its players over the games in the USA.

Spain's Players' Association is asking the Spanish League to abandon plans to play a La Liga match in the United States and claim a strike isn't out of the question.

Gab Marcotti details how playing in the United States can benefit all La Liga clubs, not just headline acts Barcelona and Real Madrid.

ESPN FC's La Liga correspondent Sid Lowe explains why he's less than happy about La Liga's decision to bring a game to North America.

La Liga has told ESPN FC that it has not yet finalised the date, location or teams that will play a league game in the United States.

Cadena Ser reported last week that La Liga already knew which two teams would play a regular-season game in the U.S. as part of a 15-year agreement signed with Relevent, the organisers of the International Champions Cup.

The radio station also reported that the two clubs had given their approval, with one being either Barcelona or Real Madrid, and that the game would take place in Miami.

But La Liga said in a statement to ESPN FC that "nothing has been finalised at this time."

"We are planning to have a game in the United States out of the 380 games that La Liga has each season," the statement read. "For this game, La Liga will take into account what is best for the clubs, the players, the fans and other stakeholders. We are working in order for those that are involved can enjoy this experience."

Cadena Ser had reported that the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) was not consulted by La Liga and its members are unanimously against it.

AFE president David Aganzo said players were "angry and surprised" about the proposals and would not rule out a strike to block them, and Aficiones Unidas, which represents fans in Spain, also did not welcome the agreement, saying home supporters are being "disrespected."

La Liga president Javier Tebas defended the deal, which is aimed to promote the league in North America and attract international sponsors, and insisted the Clasico between Madrid and Barcelona would not be the game selected to move overseas.

Spain's sports minister, Jose Guirao, said an agreement must be reached between La Liga and its players and that the league must find a way to expand overseas without its interests conflicting with those of domestic fans.

La Liga and AFE will meet in September to discuss the regular game in the United States, among other issues.