Vinicius makes Real Madrid Castilla debut; tipped to become future star by coach

Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti during a La Liga game against Real Valladolid.

PSG can win with Neymar, Mbappe - Umtiti

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during a friendly against AC Milan.

Vinicius put in Real Madrid Castilla to develop

Spanish Primera División Robbie Dunne
The pitch at Real Valladolid's Estadio Jose Zorilla was not well-maintained ahead of the La Liga game against Barcelona.

Valladolid will accept fine for pitch vs. Barca

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Will Real Madrid replace Cristiano Ronaldo?

Transfers Tom Williams
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates during a La Liga game against Girona.

Ronaldo's Madrid absence 'obvious' - Marcelo

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Bale-Benzema partnership just fine sans Ronaldo

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Girona 1-4 Real Madrid: Benzema, Bale shine

Spanish Primera División
Lopetegui: Goals flowing from Madrid 'collective'

Real Madrid ESPN
ICYMI: Ronaldo's assist, Real's comeback and more

Highlights
GironaGirona
Real MadridReal Madrid
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Juventus July 10, 2018

When does the transfer window close across Europe?

Key Dates ESPN
Emre Can moved from Liverpool to Juventus.

Transfer Tracker: Signings for Europe's largest clubs

Transfers ESPN
Michael Owen during a Soccer Aid match.

Owen: I 'hated' football, 'couldn't wait to retire'

English Premier League ESPN
The Valladolid pitch was criticised by Barcelona players.

Pique calls pitch 'disgrace'; Valladolid face action

La Liga Sam Marsden
Ousmane Dembele has been Barcelona's brightest light so far with two goals in three games over all competitions.

Dembele 8/10, Messi 6/10 at Valladolid

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid: Barcelona escape with win

Spanish Primera División
Real ValladolidReal Valladolid
BarcelonaBarcelona
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois poses after his Real Madrid presentation.

Courtois, Navas locked in Madrid keeper battle

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Ivan Rakitic poses with his daughter before Barcelona's La Liga opener.

Barcelona's Valverde against €90m Rakitic sale

Barcelona Sam Marsden
By Robbie Dunne
Vinicius makes Real Madrid Castilla debut; tipped to become future star by coach

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui insists their goalkeeper situation is not a problem after he once again picked Keylor Navas to start over new signing Thibaut Courtois.
Karim Benzema netted two goals and Gareth Bale added another as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Girona.

Real Madrid Castilla are focused on improving Vinicius Jr. after the striker made his debut in a Segunda B win against Las Palmas Atletico on Sunday.

Vinicius, 18, joined Madrid this summer after the club agreed a €45 million transfer from Flamengo in May 2017. He made four first-team appearances in preseason but was dropped for the UEFA Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid and the La Liga opener against Getafe.

With an eye toward preparing him for the future, Vinicius made his first appearance for Madrid's reserve side in the 2-0 win.

"It's not about what Vinicius can give to Castilla," Solari said. "It's about what the club, the institution, Castilla and the technical staff can give him to improve and to adapt because he will bring us a lot of happiness in the future."

Vinicius said at his presentation last month that he had "no words to describe what I feel and how happy I was wearing this jersey, being at this club that I have loved since I was born."

The forward started and played 74 minutes in his first reserve team appearance.

"You have to look after Vinicius, accompany him, and generate the best conditions possible for him to adapt," Solari said. "He is 18 and is adapting to a new country a new footballing culture, a new language and new teammates."

Julen Lopetegui said on Saturday that Vinicius would stay with Madrid this season despite interest and speculation surrounding a loan move.

"He's a player in the squad," Lopetegui said. "When he comes with us, he will have the chance to play and when not, he could play with Castilla. He is very young and just landed here."

Solari used Sergio Reguilon as an example of a player who has made the jump to the first team, as Lopetegui said the full-back will be in his squad this season.

"He has been here for many years," Solari said. "He went out on loan and he came back and now he is with the first team. The goal is for them to get to the first team, and if that's not possible then the second team.

"They are all promising young players, and some of them are realities."

