Real Valladolid pitch vs. Barcelona not La Liga standard - president Carlos Suarez

Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde was left fuming at the state of Real Valladolid's pitch during their 2-1 win in La Liga and feels the club kept in that condition to stop his side.

Real Valladolid president Carlos Suarez has admitted the condition of the Jose Zorrilla stadium pitch against Barcelona was not up to La Liga standards.

La Liga have opened disciplinary proceedings following Barca's 1-0 win at Valladolid on Saturday.

"We thought it was going to be better than it was and that it wouldn't come up as much as it did," Suarez told Cadena Ser radio.

"It's our responsibility and if a fine is given, I obviously think it will be just."

Valladolid laid a new pitch last week for their first home league game since gaining promotion after a four-year absence. Barcelona defender Gerard Pique branded its condition as "shameful" and "deplorable."

Suarez was just as surprised by the playing conditions.

"When you've just laid it out, even if it is of very good quality, it can come up, although we didn't think it would do so as much as it did," he added.

Unlike other clubs, including Real Sociedad and Huesca, Valladolid did not ask La Liga to change the location for their first few home games in order to allow plenty of time for the grass to be set.

"We had limited time [to lay the pitch] because we gained promotion [on June 16] and we thought we would arrive on time," Suarez said.

Valladolid's next home league game is against Alaves on Sept. 16.