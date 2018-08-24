Real Valladolid pitch vs. Barcelona not La Liga standard - president Carlos Suarez

Previous
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
7:00 PM UTC
Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti during a La Liga game against Real Valladolid.

PSG can win with Neymar, Mbappe - Umtiti

Paris Saint-Germain Sam Marsden
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. during a friendly against AC Milan.

Vinicius put in Real Madrid Castilla to develop

Spanish Primera División Robbie Dunne
The pitch at Real Valladolid's Estadio Jose Zorilla was not well-maintained ahead of the La Liga game against Barcelona.

Valladolid will accept fine for pitch vs. Barca

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Will Real Madrid replace Cristiano Ronaldo?

Transfers Tom Williams
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates during a La Liga game against Girona.

Ronaldo's Madrid absence 'obvious' - Marcelo

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Bale-Benzema partnership just fine sans Ronaldo

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Girona 1-4 Real Madrid: Benzema, Bale shine

Spanish Primera División
Lopetegui: Goals flowing from Madrid 'collective'

Real Madrid ESPN
ICYMI: Ronaldo's assist, Real's comeback and more

Highlights
GironaGirona
Real MadridReal Madrid
1
4
FT
Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Juventus July 10, 2018

When does the transfer window close across Europe?

Key Dates ESPN
Emre Can moved from Liverpool to Juventus.

Transfer Tracker: Signings for Europe's largest clubs

Transfers ESPN
Michael Owen during a Soccer Aid match.

Owen: I 'hated' football, 'couldn't wait to retire'

English Premier League ESPN
The Valladolid pitch was criticised by Barcelona players.

Pique calls pitch 'disgrace'; Valladolid face action

La Liga Sam Marsden
Ousmane Dembele has been Barcelona's brightest light so far with two goals in three games over all competitions.

Dembele 8/10, Messi 6/10 at Valladolid

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid: Barcelona escape with win

Spanish Primera División
Real ValladolidReal Valladolid
BarcelonaBarcelona
0
1
FT
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano
1
0
FT
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois poses after his Real Madrid presentation.

Courtois, Navas locked in Madrid keeper battle

Real Madrid Robbie Dunne
Ivan Rakitic poses with his daughter before Barcelona's La Liga opener.

Barcelona's Valverde against €90m Rakitic sale

Barcelona Sam Marsden
By Adriana Garcia
Real Valladolid pitch vs. Barcelona not La Liga standard - president Carlos Suarez

Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde was left fuming at the state of Real Valladolid's pitch during their 2-1 win in La Liga and feels the club kept in that condition to stop his side.

Real Valladolid president Carlos Suarez has admitted the condition of the Jose Zorrilla stadium pitch against Barcelona was not up to La Liga standards.

La Liga have opened disciplinary proceedings following Barca's 1-0 win at Valladolid on Saturday.

"We thought it was going to be better than it was and that it wouldn't come up as much as it did," Suarez told Cadena Ser radio. 

"It's our responsibility and if a fine is given, I obviously think it will be just."

Valladolid laid a new pitch last week for their first home league game since gaining promotion after a four-year absence. Barcelona defender Gerard Pique branded its condition as "shameful" and "deplorable."

Suarez was just as surprised by the playing conditions.

"When you've just laid it out, even if it is of very good quality, it can come up, although we didn't think it would do so as much as it did," he added.

Unlike other clubs, including Real Sociedad and Huesca, Valladolid did not ask La Liga to change the location for their first few home games in order to allow plenty of time for the grass to be set.

"We had limited time [to lay the pitch] because we gained promotion [on June 16] and we thought we would arrive on time," Suarez said.

Valladolid's next home league game is against Alaves on Sept. 16.

