Asensio helps Real Madrid into third; Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo

Isco and Marco Asensio combined for Real Madrid's second goal on Sunday.

Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid rolled to a 3-0 defeat of Eibar in La Liga action on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's men continued their climb back into the league race with their fourth straight win, rising to third in the standings.

And they were on top of Sunday's visitors thanks to a Paulo Oliveira own goal after 18 minutes -- the defender beating Sergio Ramos to a dangerous cross only to loop his header past his goalkeeper and into the top corner.

Asensio struck his team-leading third goal of the season10 minutes later, when he sweetly stroked home Isco's short cross with a pinpoint left-footed shot from inside the box.

And Marcelo capped the scoring deep into the second half -- the Brazil international left-back receiving at the top of the area, turning and dragging his shot across Marko Dmitrovic to seal the three points.

Kevin Gameiro scored the only goal of the game for Atletico Madrid.

Kevin Gameiro scored Atletico Madrid's winner as they defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 at Balaidos to assume fourth in the table.

Gameiro netted in the 28th minute for the visitors, firing home from close range after Celta had failed to deal with a corner.

The victory sees Atletico leapfrog rivals Real Madrid, who play Eibar later on Sunday, to leave them six points off leaders Barcelona.

Cedric Bakambu kept up his stunning scoring streak as Villarreal thumped lowly Las Palmas 4-0.

The striker took his tally to six goals in his last three La Liga outings with the opener three minutes after half-time.

Bakambu burst into the penalty area before crashing an angled drive into the roof of the net.

Mario Gaspar drove in the second from the edge of the area and then provided the cross which Ximo Navarro turned into his own net before Nicola Sansone added a fourth in stoppage time.