Asensio helps Real Madrid into third; Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo

Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE 48'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
2
1
LIVE 47'
Game Details
Home: 1/9  Draw: 7/1  Away: 25/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
0
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Home: 1/16  Draw: 10/1  Away: 28/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Real MadridReal Madrid
EibarEibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar: Los Blancos cruise

Spanish Primera División
Read

Real Madrid 3-0 Eibar: Los Blancos cruise

Spanish Primera División
Read
Kevin Gameiro scored the only goal of the game.

Gameiro highlights gritty Atletico victory

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read
Kevin Gameiro scored the only goal of the game.

Simeone: Win vs. Celta 'long time coming'

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Celta VigoCelta Vigo
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Isco and Marco Asensio celebrate Real Madrid's second goal on Sunday.

La Liga: Asensio puts Real in 3rd; Atleti win

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Read

Valverde backs 'priceless' Luis Suarez

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca goal 'absurd' - Malaga's Hernandez

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

Barca's Valverde stands by misfiring Suarez

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Iniesta delivers vintage performance vs. Malaga

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona 2-0 Malaga: Deulofeu on target

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona 2-0 Malaga: Deulofeu on target

Spanish Primera División
Read

Deulofeu scores as Barca see off Malaga

Spanish Primera División
Read

La Liga: Barca control Malaga; Valencia win

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
MálagaMálaga
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Zidane slams Lineker's comments on Benzema

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone satisfied with growth of balanced Atletico

Spanish Primera División
Read
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on September 12, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona to offer Messi 'lifetime' contract

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Zidane hits back at Lineker over Benzema

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Asensio helps Real Madrid into third; Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo

Isco and Marco Asensio celebrate Real Madrid's second goal on Sunday.
Isco and Marco Asensio combined for Real Madrid's second goal on Sunday.

Marco Asensio scored as Real Madrid rolled to a 3-0 defeat of Eibar in La Liga action on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's men continued their climb back into the league race with their fourth straight win, rising to third in the standings.

And they were on top of Sunday's visitors thanks to a Paulo Oliveira own goal after 18 minutes -- the defender beating Sergio Ramos to a dangerous cross only to loop his header past his goalkeeper and into the top corner.

Asensio struck his team-leading third goal of the season10 minutes later, when he sweetly stroked home Isco's short cross with a pinpoint left-footed shot from inside the box.

And Marcelo capped the scoring deep into the second half -- the Brazil international left-back receiving at the top of the area, turning and dragging his shot across Marko Dmitrovic to seal the three points.

Kevin Gameiro scored the only goal of the game.
Kevin Gameiro scored the only goal of the game for Atletico Madrid.

Kevin Gameiro scored Atletico Madrid's winner as they defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 at Balaidos to assume fourth in the table.

Gameiro netted in the 28th minute for the visitors, firing home from close range after Celta had failed to deal with a corner.

The victory sees Atletico leapfrog rivals Real Madrid, who play Eibar later on Sunday, to leave them six points off leaders Barcelona.

Cedric Bakambu kept up his stunning scoring streak as Villarreal thumped lowly Las Palmas 4-0.

The striker took his tally to six goals in his last three La Liga outings with the opener three minutes after half-time.

Bakambu burst into the penalty area before crashing an angled drive into the roof of the net.

Mario Gaspar drove in the second from the edge of the area and then provided the cross which Ximo Navarro turned into his own net before Nicola Sansone added a fourth in stoppage time.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.