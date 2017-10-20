Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
1
FT
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
3
0
FT
Highlights
Barcelona
Málaga
2
0
FT
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
2
2
FT
Highlights
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
0
1
FT
Highlights
United States U17
England U17
1
4
FT
AS Monaco
Caen
2
0
FT
Napoli
Internazionale
0
0
FT
Highlights
U.A.N.L
Toluca
1
0
ESPN3 LIVE 35'
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Game Details
Barcelona win after controversial goal while Valencia thrash Sevilla

Gerard Deulofeu scored his first goal for Barcelona in a 2-0 victory over Malaga at Camp Nou.
Gerard Deulofeu scored his first goal for Barcelona in a victory over Malaga at Camp Nou.
Gerard Deulofeu scored his first goal for Barcelona in a victory over Malaga at Camp Nou.

Gerard Deulofeu scored a controversial opening goal in the second minute and La Liga leaders Barcelona cruised to a 2-0 win over bottom side Malaga on Saturday.

Lucas Digne's initial cross was blocked by Malaga defender Roberto Rosales, and the ball appeared to cross the line out of play before Digne regathered it and sent it again for Deulofeu to flick home.

Malaga complained the ball had crossed the line, but the goal stood and that proved to be the only difference between the sides entering half-time.

Barcelona doubled their lead in the 56th minute as Lionel Messi found Andres Iniesta as he entered the box, and the 33-year old sent a left-footed shot into the top corner.

It should have been 3-0 in the 74th minute when Sergi Roberto burst forward and played the ball across to Luis Suarez, but the Uruguayan somehow missed what looked to be an easy tap-in.

Valencia striker Simone Zaza celebrates goal in win over Sevilla
Valencia striker Simone Zaza celebrates goal in win over Sevilla.

Valencia stayed four points back of leaders Barcelona with a 4-0 thrashing of Sevilla at the Mestalla.

Striker Simone Zaza scored his seventh goal in his last five league games to send Los Che four points above Real Madrid, ahead of their match on Sunday.

Italy international Zaza found the net for the fifth Liga match in a row, the first non-Spanish Valencia player to do so since Argentina great Mario Kempes 40 years ago.

Goncalo Guedes' brace and another goal from Santi Mina helped seal Valencia's fifth consecutive league win.

That heavy loss for Sevilla allowed Real Betis to move above them into fifth place on goal difference after they beat Alaves 2-0 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Antonio Sanabria scored early in the first half to lead the hosts to victory a week after the crushing 6-3 defeat to Valencia.

Betis had their lead doubled via an own goal from Alaves defender Alexis Ruano midway through the second half, consigning the visitors to remain in the relegation zone with just three points from nine matches.

Mid-table sides Levante and Getafe played out a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

Moroccan midfielder Faycal Fajr gave the visitors the lead near the hour mark, only for Jose Luis Morales to equalise shortly afterward to ensure the two sides shared the points.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

