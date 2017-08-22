Late penalty lets Levante edge Villarreal in return to top flight

A late penalty from captain Jose Morales gave Levante a 1-0 win over Villarreal in their La Liga return at Ciutat de Valencia.

The Segunda Division champions went close at the end of the first half when a header from Alex Alegria hit the underside of the crossbar.

Villarreal almost went ahead in stoppage time when Alvaro Gonzalez saw his effort from a corner saved.

On 65 minutes, Levante defender Chema stabbed the ball just wide from close range and it looked like a disappointing night for the home side against their neighbours from 64 kilometres up the coast.

Morales saw his rising shot saved by Villarreal keeper Andres Fernandez before finally making the breakthrough with just two minutes left.

The Levante skipper weaved into the left side of the penalty area before being clipped by Antonio Rukavina.

Morales picked himself up to coolly dispatch the resulting spot-kick low into the bottom right corner, thus getting Levante's start to life back in the top flight off to a good start.