Levante edge Villarreal late in return to top flight; Eibar hold off Malaga

Manchester City
Everton
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Levante
Villarreal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
0
1
FT
Game Details
FC Astana
Celtic
3:30 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Nice
Napoli
6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Sheffield United
Leicester City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Game Details
Querétaro
Tijuana
ESPN3 2:00 AM UTC Aug 23, 2017
Game Details
Extra Time: City unconvincing? Real unstoppable?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Darke: Ramos' 18 red cards a disgrace

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga: Levante edge Villarreal; Eibar win

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Read
Nice's Jean Seri celebrates

No talks with Barcelona for Seri - Nice GM

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Player Power Rankings: Neymar dazzles

International
Read
Neymar PSG point

Trending: Neymar hits out at Barcelona board

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Digne aided Barcelona's wounded - sources

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read
Inter are failing to get the contribution that was expected from midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Valencia seal move for Inter's Kondogbia

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Ramos' reds rarely ruin Real Madrid

Spanish Primera Division Dermot Corrigan
Read
Iniesta action vs Madrid 170813

Iniesta warns that he could leave Barcelona

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca deny Messi talk after Laporta claim

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Ramos: Not everyone likes Madrid success

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Paulinho can be replaced in China - Zheng

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Goncalo Guedes

Guedes set for Valencia loan - sources

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Extra Time: Bakayoko's role, Barca's issues

ESPN FC TV
Read

Navas, Nacho lead Real to clean sheet

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read

Nicol rips Neymar for criticising Barca board

ESPN FC TV
Read

Marcotti: Bartomeu under pressure at Barca

ESPN FC TV
Read

PSG's Neymar slams Barca board after win

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read
Toni Kroos, left, and Gareth Bale celebrate after scoring a goal against Deportivo in an easy win for Real Madrid.

Zidane happy as Real 'enjoy' 44-pass goal

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
 By PA Sport
Levante edge Villarreal late in return to top flight; Eibar hold off Malaga

Jose Morales scored the only goal as Levante defeated Villarreal.

A late penalty from captain Jose Morales gave Levante a 1-0 win over Villarreal in their La Liga return at Ciutat de Valencia.

The Segunda Division champions went close at the end of the first half when a header from Alex Alegria hit the underside of the crossbar.

Villarreal almost went ahead in stoppage time when Alvaro Gonzalez saw his effort from a corner saved.

On 65 minutes, Levante defender Chema stabbed the ball just wide from close range and it looked like a disappointing night for the home side against their neighbours from 64 kilometres up the coast.

Morales saw his rising shot saved by Villarreal keeper Andres Fernandez before finally making the breakthrough with just two minutes left.

The Levante skipper weaved into the left side of the penalty area before being clipped by Antonio Rukavina.

Morales picked himself up to coolly dispatch the resulting spot-kick low into the bottom right corner, thus getting Levante's start to life back in the top flight off to a good start.

Monday's late kick-off saw Eibar win 1-0 at Malaga with a goal for Brazil forward Charles against his old club.

The visitors thought they had raced into an early lead through their summer signing after just three minutes, but the celebrations were cut short as the referee had spotted a handball.

Malaga went close when Venezuela forward Juanpi saw his shot flash just past a post.

Charles, who left Malaga in the summer after two seasons, then fired straight at goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez from inside the six-yard box.

Just before the hour, though, the Brazilian did find the net when he headed a cross from defender Jose Angel into the far corner.

Malaga almost grabbed an equaliser when Borja Baston, on loan from Swansea, saw his long-range effort saved by Marko Dmitrovic.

At the other end, Eibar defender Ivan Alejo headed over before, with 15 minutes left, Japan midfielder Takashi Inui forced a good stop from the Malaga keeper.

