Lionel Messi denied landmark goal in Barca win; Bale leads Real to victory

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Deportivo La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña
Real MadridReal Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid: No Ronaldo, no problem

Spanish Primera División
Read

Messi unlucky but vital as Barca beat Betis

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona start new campaign with three points

Spanish Primera División
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Real BetisReal Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sergi Roberto, left, and Lionel Messi celebrate after scoring a goal in a win against Real Betis.

La Liga: Barca open with victory; Real cruise

Spanish Primera Division PA Sport
Read

Barcelona 2-0 Real Betis

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona 2-0 Real Betis: Barca's first half the difference

Spanish Primera División
Read

BVB: Dembele to Barcelona less than 50%

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Nice's Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

La Liga: Atletico salvage draw; La Real win

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Read

Super-sub Correa ignites Atletico rally

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Barca are favourites no more

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Simeone hails Atletico for 'never giving up'

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Pique fit to face Betis in Barcelona opener

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
GironaGirona
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Barcelona's Valverde defiant after terrorism

Barcelona Samuel Marsden
Read

BVB stand firm on Dembele despite exile

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Excitement builds for Marco Asensio

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Lionel Messi denied landmark goal in Barca win; Bale leads Real to victory

Barcelona's two first-half goals were enough to see off Real Betis and start the new La Liga campaign with three points.
Barcelona's two first-half goals were enough to see off Real Betis and start the new La Liga campaign with three points.
Barca took a two-goal lead in the first half and held off Real Betis for a home win to kick off the new La Liga season.

Lionel Messi hit the post three times as Barcelona opened their La Liga campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Betis.

The 30-year-old, who was looking for his 350th goal in the competition, was denied by the woodwork before the break and twice after it as Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan enjoyed good fortune at the Nou Camp.

However, an evening on which the club paid tribute to the victims of last week's terror attack in the city before kickoff ended in satisfactory fashion for the Catalan giants with Alin Tosca's own goal and a second from Sergio Roberto handing new manager Ernesto Valverde victory in his first league game at the helm.

Stung by their 5-1 aggregate Spanish Super Cup defeat by arch-rivals Real Madrid, Barca, whose players wore the word "Barcelona'' on the backs of their shirts rather than their own names, might have taken the lead with less than three minutes gone when Gerard Deulofeu stabbed a shot wide from close range after being picked out by Sergio Roberto.

Messi whipped a left-footed effort wide seconds later with the visitors firmly on the back foot, and then curled a 14th-minute free kick on to the roof of the net.

The Argentinian went even closer with a swerving 25th-minute shot, and was then denied by the post 10 minutes later with his shot having comprehensively beaten Adan.

However, Barca took the lead within seconds when defender Tosca turned Deulofeu's cross into his own net, and it was 2-0 six minutes before the break.

Javier Mascherano's superbly-timed challenge on Leon Limones sparked a lighting break which ended in emphatic style when Roberto steered Deulofeu's cross into the net.

Messi went close once again on the hour when he ended a scintillating run with a curling left-foot shot which once again clipped the foot of the post with Adan helpless.

Barca were rampant, but their Argentinian superstar's luck had for once deserted him with the woodwork coming to Betis' rescue for a third time with nine minutes remaining, this time repelling his blistering rising drive.

Gareth Bale scored one goal and set up another as Real Madrid started their title defence with a confident 3-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Madrid were without suspended talisman Cristiano Ronaldo for the trip to the Riazor, but it made little difference to the European champions as they reclaimed their familiar place atop the standings at the end of the opening weekend.

Bale notched the opener in the 20th minute and another close-range tap-in, this time from Casemiro seven minutes later, saw Real in control before the half-hour was up.

Bale then assisted Toni Kroos for Real's third goal just after the hour to complete the scoring, although there was still time for some late drama with Depor striker Florin Andone missing a penalty before Real saw captain Sergio Ramos sent off.

Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita was the hero as 10-man Getafe left Athletic Bilbao with a hard-earned point.

The Primera Liga new boys played the final 24 minutes with a numerical disadvantage after midfielder Alvaro Jimenez had been sent off for a second bookable offence, and they might even have emerged with all three points had it not been for Kepa Arrizabalaga's save from Markel Bergara's early header.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.