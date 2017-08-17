Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
0
0
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next
 By PA Sport
La Liga: Simone Zaza gives Valencia winning start; Leganes edge Alaves

Valencia Simone Zaza
Simone Zaza got Valencia off to a winning start in La Liga.

Simone Zaza was the match-winner as Valencia started their La Liga campaign with a 1-0 home victory over 10-man Las Palmas.

The former Juventus and West Ham forward struck after 22 minutes when Carlos Soler rolled the ball into his path on the edge of the penalty area.

Zaza finished with a powerful side-foot which gave Leandro Chichizola no chance in the visitors' goal.

Alen Halilovic should have equalised two minutes later but he fired tamely at Valencia goalkeeper Neto.

It got a lot more difficult for Las Palmas when Croatian midfielder Halilovic was sent off after 34 minutes.

Halilovic received a straight red card for catching Jose Gaya with a high foot.

Valencia's impressive football should have put the game beyond Las Palmas in the second half.

But Chichizola made excellent saves to deny Joao Cancelo and Zaza before substitute Santi Mina's header hit a post in the final seconds.

In the night's other match, Gabriel's 24th-minute goal gave Leganes a 1-0 victory over Alaves at the Butarque.

