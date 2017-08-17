La Liga: Simone Zaza gives Valencia winning start; Leganes edge Alaves

Simone Zaza got Valencia off to a winning start in La Liga.

Simone Zaza was the match-winner as Valencia started their La Liga campaign with a 1-0 home victory over 10-man Las Palmas.

The former Juventus and West Ham forward struck after 22 minutes when Carlos Soler rolled the ball into his path on the edge of the penalty area.

Zaza finished with a powerful side-foot which gave Leandro Chichizola no chance in the visitors' goal.

Alen Halilovic should have equalised two minutes later but he fired tamely at Valencia goalkeeper Neto.

It got a lot more difficult for Las Palmas when Croatian midfielder Halilovic was sent off after 34 minutes.

Halilovic received a straight red card for catching Jose Gaya with a high foot.

Valencia's impressive football should have put the game beyond Las Palmas in the second half.

But Chichizola made excellent saves to deny Joao Cancelo and Zaza before substitute Santi Mina's header hit a post in the final seconds.

In the night's other match, Gabriel's 24th-minute goal gave Leganes a 1-0 victory over Alaves at the Butarque.