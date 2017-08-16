Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez ruled out for at least a month

Previous
AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Highlights
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Without Suarez, Barcelona will have to change everything

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can anyone stop Real Madrid this season?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Coutinho, Dembele won't address Barca's bigger issue

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sid Lowe on La Liga's reaction to Barcelona tragedy

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barca to wear black armbands after attack

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

Suarez injury another woe for Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Real's Zidane heads FIFA award shortlist

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Barca's Pique feels inferior to Real Madrid

Spanish Super Cup
Read

Barca ask for 'respect' at Paulinho unveiling

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca chief: Coutinho, Dembele deals tough

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Suarez yells vs Real Madrid 170816

Luis Suarez ruled out for at least a month

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Read
Steven N'Zonzi

Sevilla want N'Zonzi to stay amid exit talk

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Messi woe vs Real 170813

Why Barcelona are inferior to Real Madrid

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

Barca GM: Coutinho, Dembele deals 'close'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Costa says his future 'is already defined'

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Philippe Coutinho

Inter would miss out on Coutinho windfall

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Dembele 'can't do what he wants' - Sokratis

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Trending: Luis Suarez out for over a month

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Can Real Madrid remain rampant in La Liga?

La Liga season preview Graham Hunter
Read
Gerard Pique

Barcelona's Pique: 'I feel inferior to Madrid'

Spanish Primera División Sam Marsden
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Barcelona and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez ruled out for at least a month

The guys answer your tweets on Barcelona's needs and wants and if Ernesto Valverde is merely a placeholder coach.

Barcelona have confirmed that Luis Suarez will be sidelined for the next month but hope to have Gerard Pique available for Sunday's La Liga curtain-raiser against Real Betis at Camp Nou.

Both players ended Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid with knocks, and tests at the club's training ground on Thursday confirmed the extent of Suarez's knee problem.

It was better news for Pique, who isn't expected to be out of action for too long, if at all.

"Luis Suarez will be out of action for around four weeks," the Catalan club said in a statement. "Tests carried out on Thursday confirmed that the Uruguayan has a distension in the posterior articular capsule in his right knee picked up in the second half of Wednesday's Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Further tests carried out on Gerard Pique confirmed that the defender has a groin strain in his left leg and his recovery will dictate his availability for the game against Betis."

Suarez will miss Barca's league matches against Betis, Alaves and Espanyol and possibly the trip to Getafe later in September.

Uruguay had earlier confirmed the striker's absence for "four to five weeks," ruling him out of his country's important World Cup qualifiers against Argentina on Aug. 31 and Paraguay on Sept. 5.

It comes at a time when Barcelona are short of forward players, with Sergio Busquets calling for attacking reinforcements earlier this week and the club openly admitting they are trying to sign Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

In the meantime, Paco Alcacer, a €30 million signing last summer, is likely to take Suarez's place in the team.

Barca also have fitness concerns over Andres Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen going into the opening round of La Liga fixtures this weekend.

Iniesta has not trained this week due to a thigh problem and missed the loss to Madrid. Vermaelen hasn't featured since picking up a knee injury in a preseason friendly against Gimnastic.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

