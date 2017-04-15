Tony Adams: Granada 'need to remain together' in relegation battle

Arsenal legend Tony Adams is enthusiastic about shaking things up at his new club Granada, as he aims to keep them in La Liga.

Granada coach Tony Adams has told his players to put Sunday's defeat behind them and focus on Friday's clash at Sevilla.

Adams' first game in charge ended in a 3-0 home loss to Celta Vigo and left Granada second bottom in La Liga and seven points adrift of Leganes, who hold the last position of safety.

Granada have not won since March 1 and have been beaten in six of their last seven league games since.

"We have a game on Friday and we are already focusing on that," Adams told the club's official website. "We will take it one game at a time.

"I'm not frightened about the situation ... It's a very painful time but we need to be united. We need to continue to fight and remain together."

Tony Adams has a big task on his hands to keep Granada in La Liga.

The former Arsenal and England captain took over the struggling side last week, following the dismissal of Lucas Alcaraz.

The 50-year-old says he has seen some improvement since taking charge but knows there is a lot of work still to be done in the last six games of the campaign.

"I would have liked to have had more time to train with the team but I liked the reaction that I got from some of the players," Adams said. "We gave everything.

"I don't think the result was a reflection of what we saw on the pitch. But we have to improve on certain aspects, especially at the defensive end."

Granada have the second-worst defence in La Liga with 68 goals conceded, five less than last-placed Osasuna. They have also struggled in attack, with only 27 goals scored. Only Leganes have netted fewer with 26.

Adams, who had a short spell in charge of Portsmouth during their time in the Premier League and has also worked in Azerbaijan and China, says his biggest challenge is to lift his players' morale.

"It's going to be difficult to change the confidence of the players in the coming games," he said. "But that is what I'm going to try to do.

"I want them to reflect, to be critical ... There are positive things that we can focus on and we will take that on board for our next game."

Adams has reassured his players that the club has a "solid project" for the future.

Watford and Udinese owner Gino Pozzo sold Granada to Chinese firm Link International Sports in June 2016.

Adams, who won 66 England caps, had been working since last year as a vice-president of sports management company DDMC at both Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan and Granada CF.

"This club has a good future that perhaps we can't see right now," Adams said. "There is a solid project. We want to build a true club."

Granada avoided relegation last season after finishing 16th in the standings.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.