Simeone ecstatic as Atletico secure 'emotional' comeback win over Celta

Atletico Madrid players mob coach Diego Simeone after the side's late winner vs. Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone hailed the composure of his side after they came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 3-2 in Sunday evening's action-packed La Liga clash at a heaving Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Celta took the lead after just five minutes when Gustavo Cabral headed in following a mistake by Atletico goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya, but six minutes later Fernando Torres equalised with a superb bicycle-kick lob of visiting custodian Sergio Alvarez.

An incident-filled first 45 minutes also saw Celta midfielder Jozabed strike a post, and Torres whack a penalty off the crossbar. The second half was quieter as both teams looked tired from midweek Copa del Rey exertions, but the visitors John Guidetti finished off a swift counter to make it 2-1 with 12 minutes remaining,

Atletico roused themselves though and equalised through Yannick Carrasco's fine 20-yard volley, before Antoine Griezmann knocked home Kevin Gameiro's nod down to win the game in the 88th minute.

Simeone told the postgame news conference that his team had "put in an enormous effort" -- especially considering they had also fought until the end before being eliminated by Barcelona in the Copa last Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Celta Vigo Celta Vigo 3 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"We put in an enormous effort today too, especially after Barcelona on Tuesday," he said. "It was a vibrant game, emotional, with many errors, but two teams going for the win.

"Celta made it tough for us with their counters. There was a moment when we looked far from getting back into it. But in the end we turned the situation around thanks to the composure of the players.

"In the last minutes we were relaxed and understood there was a chance to equalise. Then the stadium pushed us to win the game."

Carrasco had been the villain midweek with his red card at Barcelona, but was among his side's best players, and his fine volley was a first goal in 13 appearances going back to November.

"I hope this boosts him," Simeone said. "Carrasco is working very hard, always trying to improve. He started the season really really well, scoring lots of goals.

"He had a chance in Barcelona, and again today, and of the three goals his was the most spectacular."

Asked to praise other goalscorers Griezmann and Torres, Simeone preferred to talk about Gameiro, who has struggled in front of goal recently but provided a clever unselfish assist for the winning goal.

"Gameiro was very clever and took the right option," the Argentine said. "We love him a lot and he will bring lots of joy to us if he keeps working and stays patient in these moments."

Atletico have now missed three penalties in a week, with Torres following Gameiro at Barca and Griezmann at home to Leganes, and failed to score seven of their last 10 attempts from the spot.

"It would be good to score them, as it would be more relaxing," Simeone said. "But this is part of the game.

"It is difficult to train for penalties, without 30,000 people in front of you. You are tired, there is more pressure. We are finding it difficult at the moment, we hope to keep getting them, and that we are colder in this situation." Diego Simeone answers in his usual straightforward manner on Atleti's performance against Barca in their semifinal match.

Atletico right-back Juanfran was substituted at half-time with a hamstring strain, while midfielder Saul Niguez also appeared to have a problem when he left the pitch midway through the second period.

"We do not know yet how they are, but I hope it is not too serious," Simeone said.

Asked about issues at the back which have seen Atletico already in 22 games concede the same number of goals (18) as over entire campaign last year, Simeone went on the defensive himself and pointed out his team had let in just three more than Villarreal who have the best record so far.

"The opponent also plays, they can score goals," he said. "We are still not far from the Zamora [the prize for best defence in La Liga] if I am not wrong."

There was a smaller crowd (30,323) than usual at the Calderon for the game, and some disquiet when attacks broke down regularly in the second half, but Simeone praised his team's fans for their role in the comeback.

"It was difficult today, Sunday night, bad weather, very cold," he said. "But the fans were key in the last few minutes. In other minutes the fans were worried, of course, at 2-1 down."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan