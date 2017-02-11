Sevilla keep pressure on Real, Barca with win; Atleti snatch late victory

Sevilla struck late to keep the pressure on Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Sevilla showed they remain a strong title contender in La Liga, ending Las Palmas' 15-game unbeaten streak at home with a late 1-0 victory to stay close to leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Barcelona.

Substitute Joaquin Correa scored an 80th-minute winner at Gran Canaria Stadium for Jorge Sampaoli's team, which was coming off defeat at Espanyol and a draw against Villarreal.

Sevilla are third with 46 points, two behind Barcelona and three behind Madrid, who have two games in hand.

Madrid won 3-1 at last-placed Osasuna on Saturday with one of the goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, while Barcelona routed Alaves 6-0 in the Basque Country with Neymar and Lionel Messi scoring a goal each and Luis Suarez adding a brace.

Atletico Madrid scored two goals in the last four minutes to snatch a thrilling 3-2 victory against Celta Vigo.

Gustavo Cabral gave the visitors the lead after five minutes before Fernando Torres got his side back into the game with a stunning overhead kick.

John Guidetti then put Celta Vigo ahead, but Yannick Carrasco's fantastic volley hauled the hosts level in the 86th minute before Antoine Griezmann netted the winner from close range two minutes later to take Atletico back into the top four.

Villarreal's struggles in La Liga continued with a 1-1 draw at home to Malaga.

Charles opened the scoring for Malaga in the 14th minute, with Bruno Soriano equalising for the hosts through a 62nd-minute penalty

Villarreal were reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes after Roberto Soriano was dismissed for a foul, but Malaga were unable to take advantage and find a winner.

Sporting Gijon boosted their survival chances with a 2-0 victory away to Leganes.

Roberto Canella broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 66th minute with a hit from outside the area, before Burgui made it two with a strike seven minutes from time.

Sporting, who lost Diego Marino to a 76th-minute red card, are now two points adrift of safety and 17th-placed Leganes following the win.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.