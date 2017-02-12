Barcelona thrash Alaves, Valencia draw at Real Betis

Neymar celebrates doubling Barcelona's lead at Alaves.

Barcelona thrashed Alaves 6-0 to put the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Luis Suarez put Barca ahead on 37 minutes after good work from Aleix Vidal, and Neymar added a second three minutes later, tapping home after some poor defending from the home side.

Barca added four in quick succession in nine minutes around the hour mark. Lionel Messi fired home on 59 minutes, Alexis diverted into his own net, Ivan Rakitic scored from Suarez' backheel and the Uruguay striker then volleyed home his second goal of the game.

Valencia battled to a 0-0 draw at Real Betis as Ruben Castro failed to take his chances for the hosts.

Valencia are enduring a difficult season and managed to avert a third straight league loss on Saturday despite facing some heavy pressure.

