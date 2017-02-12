Barcelona thrash Alaves, Valencia draw at Real Betis

Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Next
Messi, Suarez and Neymar all on target

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read

La Liga: Barca thrash Alaves, Valencia draw

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Williams happy to stay despite Reds talk

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Luis Enrique: Barca can't be just MSN

Spanish Primera División
Read

Can Alaves do the double over Barca?

ESPN FC TV
Read
EspanyolEspanyol
Real SociedadReal Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Godin Atleti Woe vs Celta 160127

Gimenez's infection adds to Atletico's woes

Atletico Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Barca seek revenge in travels to Alaves

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona without Pique, Turan vs. Alaves

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique not worried about Barca form

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Zidane hopeful of Bale return

Spanish Primera División
Read
OsasunaOsasuna
Real MadridReal Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
The Sweeper: Ramos challenges King James

International
Read

Zidane hopes postponement won't hurt Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Roman Zozulya Real Betis

Zozulya's 'right to work' defended Liga chief

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
Luis Figo is hoping that his playing past will be an asset during the election.

Figo: I 'did not feel appreciated' by Barca

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ronaldo criticism 'exaggerated' - Di Maria

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

De Gea is 'relaxed' at Man United - Mata

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Rested, recovered Real travel to tough Osasuna

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Barcelona thrash Alaves, Valencia draw at Real Betis

Neymar celebrates doubling Barcelona's lead at Alaves.

Barcelona thrashed Alaves 6-0 to put the pressure on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Luis Suarez put Barca ahead on 37 minutes after good work from Aleix Vidal, and Neymar added a second three minutes later, tapping home after some poor defending from the home side.

Barca added four in quick succession in nine minutes around the hour mark. Lionel Messi fired home on 59 minutes, Alexis diverted into his own net, Ivan Rakitic scored from Suarez' backheel and the Uruguay striker then volleyed home his second goal of the game.

Valencia battled to a 0-0 draw at Real Betis as Ruben Castro failed to take his chances for the hosts.

Valencia are enduring a difficult season and managed to avert a third straight league loss on Saturday despite facing some heavy pressure.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

