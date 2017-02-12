Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
3
FT
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Karim Benzema after opening the scoring for Real Madrid against Osasuna.

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read
OsasunaOsasuna
Real MadridReal Madrid
1
3
FT
Highlights

Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Luis Suarez scored twice for Barcelona against Alaves.

AlavésAlavés
BarcelonaBarcelona
0
6
FT
Highlights

EspanyolEspanyol
Real SociedadReal Sociedad
1
2
FT
ESPN FC
Barcelona put six goals past Alaves while Real Madrid edge Osasuna

Neymar celebrates doubling Barcelona's lead at Alaves.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi ran riot as Barcelona fired in four goals in nine second-half minutes on their way to a 6-0 thumping of Alaves on Saturday.

Suarez put Barca ahead on 37 minutes after good work from Aleix Vidal, and Neymar added a second three minutes later, tapping home after some poor defending from the home side.

Alaves remained in the game until Messi added a third just before the hour mark. The floodgates then opened, and Barca added three more in quick succession.

Messi fired home on 59 minutes, Alexis diverted into his own net, Ivan Rakitic scored from Suarez's backheel and the Uruguay striker then volleyed home his second goal of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo provided Real Madrid with an early lead at Osasuna.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Isco scored to help Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at bottom side Osasuna.

The hosts were dealt an early blow when defender Tano suffered a gruesome leg injury, and Osasuna later confirmed he had suffered fractures to both his tibia and fibula.

Karim Benzema played in Ronaldo in the 24th minute, and the Portuguese superstar took one touch before putting it past Salvatore Sirigu for the opening goal.

But the hosts were back level within 10 minutes when Sergio Leon stayed onside and chipped Madrid keeper Keylor Navas, who was forced to make a number of good saves on the night.

Not long after Madrid lost Danilo to an injury in the second half, they were back in front after Benzema's run into the box was stopped by the Osasuna defense, only for the ball to fall for Isco to slot inside the far post.

Lucaz Vazquez was hauled down in the box on 90 minutes and though his penalty shouts were ignored, he did have the last word by chipping Sirigu for his first league goal of the season on the game's final play.

The result allowed Madrid to stay one point ahead of Barcelona atop the table, though Zinedine Zidane's men still have two games in hand.

On his 36th birthday, Aritz Aduriz scored with a minute remaining to complete Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 comeback victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Emre Colak had given Depor the lead two minutes before the break, but Iker Muniain equalised on 71 minutes before Aduriz's late winner from a tight angle.

Earlier, Valencia battled to a 0-0 draw at Real Betis as Ruben Castro failed to take his chances for the hosts.

Valencia are enduring a difficult season and managed to avert a third straight league loss on Saturday despite facing some heavy pressure.

