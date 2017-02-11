Roman Zozulya's 'right to work' defended by La Liga chief Javier Tebas

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Zidane hopes postponement won't hurt Madrid

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Roman Zozulya Real Betis

Zozulya's 'right to work' defended Liga chief

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
Luis Figo is hoping that his playing past will be an asset during the election.

Figo: I 'did not feel appreciated' by Barca

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Ronaldo criticism 'exaggerated' - Di Maria

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

De Gea is 'relaxed' at Man United - Mata

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Rested, recovered Real travel to tough Osasuna

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

WATCH: Shaka's top 5 goalkeepers

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rumour Rater: Real spending spree?

International
Read

Can Barca end their Alaves drought?

Spanish Primera División
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

De Gea 'very happy' at Utd amid Real talk

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Atletcio Madrid's Diego Godin

Atletico Madrid confirm Godin injury

Atletico Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read
Yeray Alvarez Athletic Bilbao

Yeray extends Athletic contract until 2022

Athletic Bilbao Adriana Garcia
Read
Marcelo

Real need depth, not stars, when ban lifts

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read
Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's opener against Borussia Dortmund.

Spanish clubs spent only €18m in January

Spanish Primera Division Associated Press
Read

Trending: Barcelona appeal Luis Suarez red

Latest ESPN staff
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Javier Mascherano & Luis Enrique

Barca confirm Mascherano hamstring injury

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Celta Vigo coach: Make stadium safe

Celta Vigo Adriana Garcia
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Griezmann happy at Atletico - club chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Roman Zozulya's 'right to work' defended by La Liga chief Javier Tebas

Roman Zozulya Real Betis
Roman Zozulya has made six La Liga appearances for Real Beits this season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the league has taken has taken legal action against 10 people who threatened Roman Zozulya after his loan move to Rayo Vallecano in order to defend the player's "right to work."

La Liga announced on Thursday that it had "brought a criminal action on charges of coercion against 10 individuals believed to be responsible for forcing Rayo Vallecano player Roman Zozulya to temporarily renounce joining the Madrid team, the club he had been loaned to by Real Betis."

The Ukraine striker was confronted by angry fans, who falsely accused him of being linked to a right-wing paramilitary group, during his first training session at Rayo last Wednesday.

Zozulya returned to Seville the next day "very affected" and has yet to announce if he will play for Rayo.

"La Liga cannot allow for someone to be scared and unable to exercise his right to work," Tebas told Onda Cero radio.

"I believe in Zozulya's case it wasn't an issue of freedom of speech but rather coercion and that is why we have brought a criminal action."

Rumours regarding Zozulya's political affiliation date back to last summer when a Spanish newspaper journalist misidentified a Ukrainian national emblem on a shirt that Zozulya was wearing upon his arrival to Betis from Dnipro as a neo-Nazi symbol.

The article was withdrawn and the newspaper apologised to the player.

Before arriving at Rayo, Zozulya wrote an open letter to supporters of the club, which has a large left-wing fan base, making clear he is not a "neo-Nazi".

Zozulya, under contract with Betis until June 2019, can only play for Rayo this season as league rules state that players cannot register for more than two teams in one campaign.

"La Liga will guarantee Zozulya and his family's safety if he decides to play at Rayo," Tebas said.

La Liga warned that it will take additional legal action against any other individuals that exhibit similar behaviour.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.