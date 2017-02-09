Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Next
Spanish clubs spent only €18 million during January transfer window

Neymar believes La Liga is the best league in the world and sites their recent dominance in European competition as proof.

MADRID --  Spanish league clubs spent only €18 million ($19.2m) in signings in the winter transfer window, the lowest figure among the top leagues.

The Spanish league said Wednesday that the numbers were low in part because teams prioritized retaining talent and improved financial control.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said local "clubs are spending less because they are operating more maturely."

He noted that the results are proving very positive," as Spanish clubs have been succeeding in European competitions recently."

That sentiment is supported by the results in Europe's top international club competitions -- including the Europa and Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup -- with Spanish teams winning the last 12 trophies.

Tebas said: "The economic landscape has also changed for investors" and the league "can guarantee them peace of mind when they invest, as there are financial controls and guarantees in place."

By contrast, Premier League clubs spent a record £237m ($300m) in the January transfer window.

