Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin 'very sorry' for Alaves spitting incident

Diego Godin was cautioned during Atletico Madrid's game against Alaves.

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has apologised for a recent spitting incident involving Alaves centre-forward Deyverson.

Atletico's 0-0 draw at Alaves on Jan. 28 ended with a clash between the pair, and TV images appeared to show Brazilian forward Deyverson first spit in Godin's face, and the Uruguay defender then react in kind.

The match officials looked to have missed the incident amid pushing and shoving from both sides, and La Liga authorities took no retrospective disciplinary action.

Godin said on "El Larguero" radio show that he was sorry for what had happened and he should not have reacted in that way.

"There is no justification for what happened," Godin said. "It is not an excuse that I had already been spat at two or three times. I am very sorry, as I imagine the other player is too. It hurts me for the image given to all the children. I always try and give a good example to children who follow me. I apologise to all those kids who had to see that and not understand it."

Godin was speaking after Atletico's 2-0 La Liga win at home to Leganes on Saturday evening, and said he felt his team were returning to form ahead of Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Barcelona, in which they trail 2-1.

"From the second half against Barca the other day, and the game today, we are returning to our path of these last years," he said. "We deserved a draw in the second half [against Barca], but we could not get a second goal.

"On Tuesday we will have to start with a lot of intensity and aggression and be very focused. We can play better or worse, that can happen, but the intensity is within our own control. We must have that mentality, knowing that Barca will play as they always do."

Godin was also asked about young teammate Lucas Hernandez, who was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident last week.

"I have not spoken with him, we have not seen him, he has been at home," Godin said. "We are not commenting on that situation. It is in the hands of the courts and we will see from there."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan