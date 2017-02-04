Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin 'very sorry' for Alaves spitting incident

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Barca's Neymar: Lack of goals 'annoying'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Atletico are Europe's best spenders - report

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Diego Godin

Godin 'very sorry' for Alaves spitting incident

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

La Liga: Real fixture pile up, Barca add pressure

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Coentrao of Real Madrid warm up during a training session at Valdebebas training ground.

Ronaldo's team wins Real practice match

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Real game would have risked lives - mayor

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Subbing Messi smart by Luis Enrique

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga: Nasri misses penalty, Sevilla draw

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Read

Neymar: La Liga is world's best

Spanish Primera División
Read

Ronaldo at 32: What's next for Cristiano?

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read

Neymar: Real Madrid not out of sight

Spanish Primera División
Read
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
VillarrealVillarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rafinha in action for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Rafinha breaks nose in Ter Stegen clash

Barcelona PA Sport
Read

Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
Read

'Four fantastic days' for Torres - Simeone

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular

Spanish Primera División
Read

Zidane: Bale's the only unfit player

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Torres 'very happy' after double for Atleti

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin 'very sorry' for Alaves spitting incident

Diego Godin
Diego Godin was cautioned during Atletico Madrid's game against Alaves.

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has apologised for a recent spitting incident involving Alaves centre-forward Deyverson.

Atletico's 0-0 draw at Alaves on Jan. 28 ended with a clash between the pair, and TV images appeared to show Brazilian forward Deyverson first spit in Godin's face, and the Uruguay defender then react in kind.

The match officials looked to have missed the incident amid pushing and shoving from both sides, and La Liga authorities took no retrospective disciplinary action.

Godin said on "El Larguero" radio show that he was sorry for what had happened and he should not have reacted in that way.

"There is no justification for what happened," Godin said. "It is not an excuse that I had already been spat at two or three times. I am very sorry, as I imagine the other player is too. It hurts me for the image given to all the children. I always try and give a good example to children who follow me. I apologise to all those kids who had to see that and not understand it."

Godin was speaking after Atletico's 2-0 La Liga win at home to Leganes on Saturday evening, and said he felt his team were returning to form ahead of Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Barcelona, in which they trail 2-1.

"From the second half against Barca the other day, and the game today, we are returning to our path of these last years," he said. "We deserved a draw in the second half [against Barca], but we could not get a second goal.

"On Tuesday we will have to start with a lot of intensity and aggression and be very focused. We can play better or worse, that can happen, but the intensity is within our own control. We must have that mentality, knowing that Barca will play as they always do."

Godin was also asked about young teammate Lucas Hernandez, who was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident last week.

"I have not spoken with him, we have not seen him, he has been at home," Godin said. "We are not commenting on that situation. It is in the hands of the courts and we will see from there."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.