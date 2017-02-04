Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
La Liga: Nasri misses penalty, Sevilla draw

Spanish Primera División
Neymar: La Liga is world's best

Spanish Primera División
Ronaldo at 32: What's next for Cristiano?

La Liga
Neymar: Real Madrid not out of sight

Spanish Primera División
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
VillarrealVillarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Rafinha in action for Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Rafinha breaks nose in Ter Stegen clash

Barcelona
Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
'Four fantastic days' for Torres - Simeone

Atletico Madrid
Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular

Spanish Primera División
Zidane: Bale's the only unfit player

Spanish Primera División
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Torres 'very happy' after double for Atleti

Atletico Madrid
Rare Torres double for Atletico

Atletico Madrid
La Liga: Barca glide; Torres brace lifts Atleti

Spanish Primera División
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
LeganesLeganes
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

WATCH: FUT goals by Suarez and Best

International
Alcacer on the mark in Barca win

Spanish Primera División
Gerard Pique

Barcelona waiting on Pique, Rafinha fitness

Barcelona
Read

WATCH: FIFA Ultimate Team series kicks off

Blog - The Toe Poke
 By PA Sport
Sevilla settle for draw after Samir Nasri misses penalty; Real Sociedad win

Samir Nasri could not convert from a penalty spot and Sevilla could only manage a draw.

Samir Nasri could not capitalise on the opportunity to fire Sevilla closer to La Liga leaders Real Madrid as they settled for a goalless draw with Villarreal on Sunday.

The former Arsenal midfielder saw his 49th-minute spot kick saved by goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo and third-placed Sevilla could not find a breakthrough.

In a tight encounter, Nasri was handed his chance when Sevilla skipper Vitolo was fouled by defender Mario, but his penalty was kept out by Asenjo.

The visitors gave as good as they got for long periods with Jonathan dos Santos, Samu Castillejo and Adrian Lopez all going close, but Wissam Ben Yedder, Pablo Sarabia and Vicente Iborra forced saves as the home side pushed for the breakthrough.

Neymar believes La Liga is the best league in the world and sites their recent dominance in European competition as proof.

Real Sociedad climbed to within a point of the top four courtesy of a hard-fought 3-2 victory over lowly Osasuna.

The visitors, who started the day sitting in 19th place in the table, went ahead through Kenan Kodro's 25th-minute strike and retained their lead until 17 minutes after the break when Raul Navas levelled with a header.

Carlos Vela fired Sociedad in front 10 minutes later and Juanmi made it 3-1 with 13 minutes remaining, although Sergio Leon ensured a tense conclusion when he reduced the deficit within two minutes.

Christian Santos and Edgar Mendez both struck from the spot as Alaves dumped Sporting Gijon deeper into relegation trouble after a six-goal thriller at El Molinon.

The visitors were cruising when Ruben Sobrino, Santos and Mendez put them 3-0 up with 20 minutes remaining, but that was far from the end of the action.

Substitute Lacina Traore pulled one back for the home side with six minutes left and Carlos Castro struck again at the death, but not before defender Alexis had added a fourth for Alaves to seal a 4-2 win.

Comments

