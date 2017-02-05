Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
1
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Liverpool
0
0
LIVE 30'
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Everton
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
LIVE 29'
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
LIVE 13'
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Leganes
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Burkina Faso
Ghana
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
Next

Home: 6/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
Home: 3/10  Draw: 9/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
 By Dermot Corrigan
Real Madrid match at Celta Vigo to be postponed due to weather - mayor

Steve Nicol dismisses the notion Sevilla can contend for the La Liga title against Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid's La Liga game at Celta Vigo on Sunday is to be postponed due to stormy weather, according to the mayor of the Galician city.

La Liga leaders Madrid were set to return to Balaidos, where they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey 10 days ago, with coach Zinedine Zidane saying he was looking forward to the match at his pregame news conference on Saturday morning.

But with winds of up to 140 km/h reported throughout Galicia, and having caused the postponement of Friday's game between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis, mayor Abel Caballero has told Radio Vigo, in quotes reported by AS, that it is impossible for a game to be played at Balaidos on Sunday.

"I have already spoken with the Celta president and they are putting together the technical report at the moment," Cabellero said. "The decision is irreversible. Last night the storm was very severe, it lifted part of the roof -- the firemen could not get in to fix it.

"The pitch is not match-ready. For us security is the most important, and in these conditions you cannot play tomorrow. We have agreed that with the president, the coaches, the firemen and all those involved. Unfortunately it must be postponed to another date."

After the city mayor had spoken, Celta's official twitter account said that it was now just a matter of the La Liga authorities officially taking the step of postponing the fixture.

"Celta are awaiting official confirmation of the postponement of Sunday's game," the tweet read.

Local city newspaper El Faro de Vigo published a slideshow of images which showed the extent of damage done to Celta's stadium by heavy winds overnight.

Celta had been expected to rest up to nine first team players for the game, given their current priority is Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Alaves, and hopes of taking a step closer to the club's first-ever senior trophy.

Should Sunday's La Liga game be postponed, Madrid will be facing potential fixture congestion as, due to their successful trip to the Club World Cup in December, they already have a re-arranged game which is set to be played at Valencia on Feb. 22.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

