Neymar 'way better' than Cristiano Ronaldo technically, insists Pele

Luis Enrique insists he is pleased with Neymar's production this season, but says the Brazilian will improve.

Neymar's ability in the air is the only aspect of the Barcelona star's game that is not superior to that of Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo's, says Brazil legend Pele.

Pele, whose father Dondinho once scored five headed goals in a professional game in Brazil, is considered one of the greatest headers of the ball in the game's history, and has always exhibited a particular focus on the skill when analysing other greats of the game.

Neymar, known for his silky dribbling and eye for goal, is not much of an aerial threat. And the three-time World Cup winner told ESPN Brasil it's the only skill in which Ronaldo is superior to Brazil's No. 10.

"The only problem that Neymar has is the header. Cristiano Ronaldo is not better than him," Pele told Brazilian outlet UOL.

"Technically, Neymar is way better, but he [Ronaldo] is better when using the head. You don't see Neymar scoring with the head, and that counts [in Ronaldo's favor]"

Neymar has scored 94 goals and laid off 69 assists in 167 games since joining Barcelona from Santos in the summer of 2013, and a further 51 goals in 75 matches for his country.

Brazil have surged to the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table under new manager Tite, who has restored the swagger and unity the Selecao has lacked since 2010 -- a change of fortunes which has pleased the 76-year-old Pele.

"One of the things that pleased me was too see Tite's work. Because Brazil always had good players. But what was our problem? We didn't have a team," he added.

"Then the World Cup disaster came [in 2014], and now Tite is trying to do what Brazil always did. I hope that it works, Tite is on the right path."

Pele helped Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, '62 and '70, and is widely considered the greatest player in the game's history. However, one of his rivals for the title, Diego Maradona, has made his share of headlines criticising the Brazilian, as well as fellow countryman Lionel Messi, to media -- a habit Pele says he doesn't quite understand.

"Who knows him knows that he's a nice guy, good to talk to. But when he goes to give an interview or make some decision, then I don't know what happens to him," Pele said.

