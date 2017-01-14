Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Santi Mina celebrates his winner for Valencia.

La Liga: Valencia end long winless run

Spanish Primera División Associated Press
ValenciaValencia
EspanyolEspanyol
2
1
FT
Game Details
Luis Enrique: I was wrong about Vidal

Spanish Primera División
Messi milestone, Barca close La Liga gap

Spanish Primera División
Luis Suarez

La Liga: Barca beat Las Palmas, Atleti win

La Liga ESPN staff
Nicolas Gaitan

Simeone delighted as Atletico win again

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Nicolas Gaitan

Gaitan growing in confidence

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Real BetisReal Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Messi and Barcelona 'need each other'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Luis Enrique: Vidal has proved me wrong

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Luis Suarez

Messi and Suarez torment Las Palmas

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
BarcelonaBarcelona
Las PalmasLas Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Lionel Messi

Messi has scored vs. all La Liga teams

Barcelona ESPN staff
Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Sergio Ramos

Zidane wants Sevilla fans to respect Ramos

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Valencia end long winless run, Celta Vigo beat Alaves

Santi Mina celebrates his winner for Valencia.
Santi Mina celebrates his crucial goal for Valencia.

Valencia ended an eight-game winless spell as they beat Espanyol 2-1 at the Mestalla to move away from the relegation zone.

Martin Montoya scored from close range after 17 minutes and Santi Mina sealed the victory in the 73rd, with David Lopez pulling a goal back five minutes from the end.

Valencia have a game in hand on their fellow strugglers, at home to leaders Real Madrid.

It was their first win since a 2-1 success at Sporting Gijon in October after they had conceded an injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Osasuna in their previous league match.

Celta Vigo snatched a 1-0 victory over 10-man Alaves thanks to Nemanja Radoja's late strike.

Alaves had seen Zouhair Feddal pick up a second yellow card in the 46th minute.

