Real Madrid unbeaten streak ends vs. Sevilla; Valencia end long winless run

Sevilla celebrated a satisfying victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.

Real Madrid's Spanish record unbeaten streak ended at 40 matches after a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla in La Liga action on Sunday.

Los Blancos, who achieved the milestone in a Copa del Rey match with Los Nervionenses on Thursday, now sit just one point ahead of Jorge Sampaoli's side with the loss, though they have a game in hand.

The game looked equally balanced until the 67th minute, when Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico fouled Dani Carvajal in the box. And up stepped Cristiano Ronaldo to send Rico the wrong way and give Real a 1-0 lead.

However, Real helped the hosts even the score when Sergio Ramos headed into his own net on 86 minutes to make it a nervy finish.

And Sevilla found the winner in the dying moments of stoppage time through Stevan Jovetic, setting off wild celebrations at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- the Montenegro international firing past a stretching Keylor Navas from distance to seal the three points.

Santi Mina celebrates his crucial goal for Valencia.

Valencia ended an eight-game winless spell as they beat Espanyol 2-1 at the Mestalla to move away from the relegation zone.

Martin Montoya scored from close range after 17 minutes and Santi Mina sealed the victory in the 73rd, with David Lopez pulling a goal back five minutes from the end.

Valencia have a game in hand on their fellow strugglers, at home to leaders Real Madrid.

It was their first win since a 2-1 success at Sporting Gijon in October after they had conceded an injury-time equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Osasuna in their previous league match.

Celta Vigo snatched a 1-0 victory over 10-man Alaves thanks to Nemanja Radoja's late strike.

Alaves had seen Zouhair Feddal pick up a second yellow card in the 46th minute.

Eibar's 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon meant the gap between the drop and Valencia is now four points.

The visitors scored three times in the opening 23 minutes, but endured an anxious final 32 minutes as Sporting sought an equaliser which never came.

Granada and Osasuna, the league's bottom two clubs, drew 1-1.