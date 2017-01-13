Barcelona put five goals past Las Palmas, Atletico Madrid win

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
0
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Luis Suarez

La Liga: Barca beat Las Palmas, Atleti win

La Liga Associated Press
Read

Simeone delighted as Atletico win again

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Nicolas Gaitan

Gaitan growing in confidence

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Messi and Barcelona 'need each other'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique: Vidal has proved me wrong

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Luis Suarez

Messi and Suarez torment Las Palmas

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Las PalmasLas Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Lionel Messi

Messi has scored vs. all La Liga teams

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

Barca president reassures fans over Messi

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
Sergio Ramos

Zidane wants Sevilla fans to respect Ramos

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Real express 'complete support' for Ramos

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Are Sevilla in the title race?

La Liga Nick Dorrington
Read
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches.

High stakes in Real-Sevilla Round 3

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Barcelona begin critical stretch with Las Palmas

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique marvels at Suarez's record

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone: Tiago key for Atleti

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca: Gratacos fired for Messi comment

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Barca need to find winning dynamic

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona put five goals past Las Palmas, Atletico Madrid win

Luis Suarez
Lionel Messi struck again for Barcelona.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi completed a quest to score against every top-flight team in La Liga by finding the net in a 5-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.

Luis Suarez added two goals and Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal also scored as Barcelona moved within two points of Real Madrid, who play at Sevilla on Sunday and hold another game in hand.

Suarez opened the scoring on 14 minutes following a low cross from Andre Gomes.

Messi tapped home to make it 2-0 early in the second half after Las Palmas goalkeeper Javi Varas failed to handle a left-flank cross by Rafinha and left the ball in front of the goal.

It was Messi's 13th goal in the last 12 matches, and his first against Las Palmas, the only Primera Division club yet to concede a goal to the playmaker.

Suarez added his second with a well-placed shot into the far corner, and two minutes later set up Turan after his own shot was saved. Vidal completed the rout with 10 minutes to play.

Nicolas Gaitan struck as Atletico Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0 to maintain pressure on the top four.

An early goal from the Argentina international after just eight minutes proved enough at Vicente Calderon. Diego Simeone's side moved two points behind Sevilla as a result.

In the day's first match, Leganes shared a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Leganes came closest to scoring but forward Darwin Machis squandered a few great opportunities, including one-on-one chances in front of the goal.

Athletic had a goal by Raul Garcia ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

It was Athletic's second straight goalless draw against a newly promoted side following last week's stalemate against Alaves.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.