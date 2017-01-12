Sevilla fans should respect Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid coach Zidane

Paul Mariner and Alexis Nunes look ahead to this weekend's round of fixtures in La Liga.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has called on Sevilla fans to show respect to ex-Sevilla player Sergio Ramos when he returns to his former club again on Sunday.

Ramos was insulted and whistled by sections of the Sevilla support during Thursday's 3-3 Copa del Rey draw at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Seville-born Spain international apologised after gesturing when he scored a penalty but said some fans had also verbally abused his family.

Sevilla released a statement calling on La Liga officials to punish Ramos for his gesture but also urging their fans to behave.

In response, Madrid offered "complete support" to their captain and demanded a "zero-tolerance policy" towards insults from the stands.

Speaking at a news conference, Zidane said: "The statement which Sevilla released is the same as ours -- maximum respect for all players, not just Sergio.

"There will be lots more nonsense but what we want is to play a game of football, nothing else.

"Above all Ramos is our captain -- an example to everyone.

"The fans just want to see a game of football. This issue is over. Sevilla think the same, to play a great game, and that is what we all want to see."

Zidane, whose table-toppers are facing the second-placed team, was asked whether he would take a draw which would extend their record unbeaten run to 41 games in all competitions.

He said: "No -- we would not take anything beforehand.

"Tomorrow is first place against second. They will make it difficult for us. They want to be in the title race, and are up there on their merits. They will also want to win this game. We are ready."

Cristiano Ronaldo will return after being rested for both Copa del Rey games against Sevilla. "He is feeling good," Zidane added. He has worked very hard this week as he had a rest on Thursday."

