Sevilla fans should respect Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid coach Zidane

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
1
LIVE 42'
Game Details
Home: 18/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 27/10  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Las Palmas
1
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
Home: 1/33  Draw: 16/1  Away: 40/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 9/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
Real MadridReal Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
Sergio Ramos

Zidane wants Sevilla fans to respect Ramos

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Real express 'complete support' for Ramos

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Are Sevilla in the title race?

La Liga Nick Dorrington
Read
Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 40 matches.

High stakes in Real-Sevilla Round 3

Real Madrid Rob Train
Read

Barcelona begin critical stretch with Las Palmas

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique marvels at Suarez's record

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone: Tiago key for Atleti

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca: Gratacos fired for Messi comment

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

La Liga Predictor: Real to continue streak?

Spanish Primera División
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Las PalmasLas Palmas
1
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
Home: 1/33  Draw: 16/1  Away: 40/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights

Luis Enrique: Barca need to find winning dynamic

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Luis Suarez

Suarez's goal record for Barca 'outrageous'

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Lionel Messi's free kick gave Barcelona a last-gasp draw on Sunday.

Gratacos: Messi not be as good without mates

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Lowe: Real keep their streak alive ... barely

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: Muller's passport phone

German Bundesliga
Read

Nasri: Talk of me being a trouble-maker is 'rubbish'

Sevilla FC Ian Holyman
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Dortmund will sell Auba for the right price

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Extra Time: Where does this Real rank?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Sevilla fans should respect Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid coach Zidane

Paul Mariner and Alexis Nunes look ahead to this weekend's round of fixtures in La Liga.
The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has called on Sevilla fans to show respect to ex-Sevilla player Sergio Ramos when he returns to his former club again on Sunday.

Ramos was insulted and whistled by sections of the Sevilla support during Thursday's 3-3 Copa del Rey draw at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

The Seville-born Spain international apologised after gesturing when he scored a penalty but said some fans had also verbally abused his family.

Sevilla released a statement calling on La Liga officials to punish Ramos for his gesture but also urging their fans to behave.

In response, Madrid offered "complete support" to their captain and demanded a "zero-tolerance policy" towards insults from the stands.

Speaking at a news conference, Zidane said: "The statement which Sevilla released is the same as ours -- maximum respect for all players, not just Sergio.

"There will be lots more nonsense but what we want is to play a game of football, nothing else.

"Above all Ramos is our captain -- an example to everyone.

"The fans just want to see a game of football. This issue is over. Sevilla think the same, to play a great game, and that is what we all want to see."

Zidane, whose table-toppers are facing the second-placed team, was asked whether he would take a draw which would extend their record unbeaten run to 41 games in all competitions.

He said: "No -- we would not take anything beforehand.

"Tomorrow is first place against second. They will make it difficult for us. They want to be in the title race, and are up there on their merits. They will also want to win this game. We are ready."

Cristiano Ronaldo will return after being rested for both Copa del Rey games against Sevilla. "He is feeling good," Zidane added. He has worked very hard this week as he had a rest on Thursday."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.