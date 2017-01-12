Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
2
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Home: 1/150  Draw: 28/1  Away: 150/1 


Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 


Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 27/10  Away: 4/5 


Barcelona
Las Palmas
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 22/1 


Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 9/2  Away: 14/1 


Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 


Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 4/9 


Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details

Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details

Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 22/1 


ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Real Madrid express 'complete support' for Sergio Ramos

Paul Mariner and Alexis Nunes look ahead to this weekend's round of fixtures in La Liga.
The FC crew dismiss any notion that Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak is arbitrary, giving the club their proper due.

Real Madrid have issued a club statement expressing "complete support" for Sergio Ramos after Sevilla officially complained about his goal celebration in Thursday's 3-3 draw in the Copa del Rey. 

Ramos, who joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, scored a "Panenka" penalty in front of his former club's fans to make it 3-2 in the 83rd minute and celebrated by cupping his hands to his ears.

The Spain international said the Sevilla fans had "remembered my mother and insulted me from the first minute" but added: "I asked for forgiveness and my celebration wasn't meant as a lack of respect or an insult to anyone."

However, Sevilla sent an official complaint to La Liga's governing body, the LFP, on Friday calling for Ramos to be punished.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had already played down the incident and, ahead of Sunday's return to Sevilla in La Liga, the capital club have now issued a three-part "official announcement" defending the 30-year-old.

It read: "1. Real Madrid expresses its complete support for our and the Spanish national team's captain, Sergio Ramos, whose conduct is and has always been exemplary throughout his sporting career, to the point where he now represents a benchmark in values for all fans of football and sport in general.

"2. Real Madrid has been uncompromising in applying a zero-tolerance policy towards violence with absolute conviction, acting forcefully to renounce those whose conduct tarnishes the good image that football should project. The sport should be a meeting place and common ground, not an environment of insults, hurling objects or any other manifestation of violence.

"3. Real Madrid has always highlighted its willingness to collaborate with other clubs to eradicate violence at football stadiums and we therefore join the call made by Sevilla F.C. in their statement, for the fans attending tomorrow's game do so to enjoy the sport on a basis of respect and tolerance."



