Real Madrid express 'complete support' for Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid have issued a club statement expressing "complete support" for Sergio Ramos after Sevilla officially complained about his goal celebration in Thursday's 3-3 draw in the Copa del Rey.

Ramos, who joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005, scored a "Panenka" penalty in front of his former club's fans to make it 3-2 in the 83rd minute and celebrated by cupping his hands to his ears.

The Spain international said the Sevilla fans had "remembered my mother and insulted me from the first minute" but added: "I asked for forgiveness and my celebration wasn't meant as a lack of respect or an insult to anyone."

However, Sevilla sent an official complaint to La Liga's governing body, the LFP, on Friday calling for Ramos to be punished.

The club asks @LaLigaEN for @SergioRamos's gestures to be denounced and asks its fans to put an end to the insults pic.twitter.com/Pm7W0FhzJH - Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 13, 2017

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had already played down the incident and, ahead of Sunday's return to Sevilla in La Liga, the capital club have now issued a three-part "official announcement" defending the 30-year-old.

It read: "1. Real Madrid expresses its complete support for our and the Spanish national team's captain, Sergio Ramos, whose conduct is and has always been exemplary throughout his sporting career, to the point where he now represents a benchmark in values for all fans of football and sport in general.

"2. Real Madrid has been uncompromising in applying a zero-tolerance policy towards violence with absolute conviction, acting forcefully to renounce those whose conduct tarnishes the good image that football should project. The sport should be a meeting place and common ground, not an environment of insults, hurling objects or any other manifestation of violence.

"3. Real Madrid has always highlighted its willingness to collaborate with other clubs to eradicate violence at football stadiums and we therefore join the call made by Sevilla F.C. in their statement, for the fans attending tomorrow's game do so to enjoy the sport on a basis of respect and tolerance."

