Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar will overtake Messi and Ronaldo - Cafu

Former Brazil captain Cafu has backed Neymar to exceed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and become the world's top player.

Ronaldo was named FIFA's Men's Player of the Year over Messi and Antoine Griezmann on Monday, just weeks after taking home the Ballon d'Or award for the fourth time in his career.

At 24, Neymar is seven years younger than Ronaldo and five years Messi's junior, and Cafu reckons it's inevitable the former Santos man will surpass them as he reaches his prime.

"Neymar is not far from them," the two-time World Cup winner said.

"I'm sure in the next few years he'll be playing as the best in the world."

As with any mention of the world's best, Cafu was asked to compare Messi and Ronaldo, which is a personal rivalry he expects will continue in 2017.

"It is a dispute of many years. Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are the two who stand out in the world," he said.

"This year, again, will be Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo has an advantage because he had a regularity all year round."

