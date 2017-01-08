Real Madrid legends slam Lionel Messi, Barcelona for FIFA ceremony snub

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 5/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 11/5  Away: 23/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?

English Premier League
Read

Madrid legends slam Messi for awards snub

Spanish Primera División Vivek Chaudhary
Read

The Sweeper: All gold everything for CR7

International
Read

Real Madrid's Ramos back in training

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Villarreal's Musacchio to miss three weeks

Villarreal Adriana Garcia
Read
Nemanja Maksimovic of Kazakh side FC Astana scored the extra-time winner for Serbia against Brazil.

Maksimovic: I have agreed to join Valencia

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Messi to miss Best FIFA Football Awards

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

When are The Best FIFA Football awards?

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Madrid look ominous on La Liga return

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Zidane better boss than Benitez - Lizarazu

Real Madrid ESPN Staff
Read

Extra Time: Is Pato a good forward?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Breaking streak record matters to Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Barca at the end of an era?

ESPN FC TV
Read

La Liga title race is over

ESPN FC TV
Read
Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Manu Trigueros.

Barca La Liga hopes depend on Real - boss

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique not ruling out Barca title run

Spanish Primera División
Read
Suarez woe vs Villarreal 170108

Pique doubles down on referee criticism

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Rakitic to Man City unreliable - Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read
 By Vivek Chaudhary
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid legends slam Lionel Messi, Barcelona for FIFA ceremony snub

With a chance to make history, the FC panel debate how much it matters to Real Madrid to set a new unbeaten run record.

ZURICH -- Former Real Madrid legends Roberto Carlos and Michel Salgado have slammed Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars for snubbing the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Monday.

Messi is a finalist for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award but is expected to lose out to Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, as he did in the Ballon d'Or last month.

He had been expected to attend the gala event along with teammates Luis Suraez, Neymar and Gerard Pique, who had been named in the FIFA team of the year.

But hours before the ceremony, Barcelona officials announced that the players would remain in Spain to prepare for the second leg of their Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Roberto Carlos, who was in Zurich for the awards ceremony, said: "I am sad and disappointed that Leo and his teammates have not come. They have many great footballers and all of us would have liked to see them attend.

"We all wanted to see Messi, the other big players and the coach of Barcelona here. It's a FIFA prize. FIFA is the highest authority in football. So, everyone should be here."

In place of the players, Barcelona sent president Josep Maria Bartomeu, vice president Jordi Mestre, technical secretary Robert Fernandez and a number of other board members to Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Monday.

Real Madrid are in the midst of a 39-game unbeaten streak, equalling Barcelona's record for Spanish clubs on Saturday. Madrid also won the FIFA Club World Cup in December and currently lead Barcelona by five points in La Liga with a game in hand.

Former Madrid right-back Salgado suggested the club's recent fortunes played a part in Barcelona's decision to skip the ceremony.

"Real Madrid are currently the best team in the world so maybe this has affected the decision of the Barcelona players," Salgado said. "Barcelona are wrong for not sending their best players.

"I know that the club has had issues with FIFA in the past but Barcelona needs to understand that FIFA is changing. This is not how you expect one of the world's biggest clubs to behave."

Roberto Carlos said Ronaldo has previously appeared at award ceremonies regardless of the expected outcome.

"Cristiano has learned the importance of this and I think Leo also needs to learn that he must be here. This has to change," he said.

"Real Madrid also have a match this week but they are well represented in Zurich. The obligations to win for both clubs are the same."

Madrid play at Sevilla on Thursday -- a day later than Barcelona -- and have a 3-0 advantage from the opening leg of their Copa del Rey tie.

Vivek Chaudhary covers FIFA and the financial side of the game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @viveksport

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.