Messi's late goal earns Barcelona a draw; Athletic Bilbao slip up vs. Alaves

Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Messi bails out Barcelona yet again

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read
VillarrealVillarreal
BarcelonaBarcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Manu Trigueros.

La Liga: Messi rescues late point for Barca

La Liga ESPN staff
Read
Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic omitted from Barcelona squad

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Juve drop Evra amid transfer speculation

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Jesus Garcia Pitarch Valencia

Valencia's sporting director resigns

Valencia ESPN staff
Read

Zidane: Fans are happy we keep winning

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal

Spanish Primera División
Read

La Liga: Real match record, Sevilla second

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Read
Real SociedadReal Sociedad
Sevilla FCSevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Las PalmasLas Palmas
Sporting GijónSporting Gijón
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Simeone delighted with Griezmann goal

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Nicol: Zidane has man-managed perfectly

Spanish Primera División
Read

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Griezmann ends goal drought

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Isco hits brace as Real soar over Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read
By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Messi's late goal earns Barcelona a draw; Athletic Bilbao slip up vs. Alaves

Lionel Messi's 90th minute free kick goal rescued a point for Barcelona against Villarreal.
Lionel Messi's 90th minute free kick goal rescued a point for Barcelona against Villarreal.
Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Manu Trigueros.
Lionel Messi played the hero late for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's stunning free-kick secured Barcelona a last-gasp draw, but failing to win at Villarreal was a damaging result given La Liga leaders Real Madrid's indomitable form.

Zinedine Zidane's side equalled Barca's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by swatting aside Granada on Saturday.

Barca needed to respond at Villarreal but could only muster a 1-1 draw, with Messi's superb free-kick cancelling out a fine second-half Nicola Sansone strike.

The Argentinian magician may have prevented the Yellow Submarine winning this fixture for the first time since 2008, but it continued a disappointing start to the year for Luis Enrique's side.

Fresh from the midweek Copa del Rey loss at Athletic Bilbao, the draw at Villarreal leaves them third in the standings -- a point behind second-placed Sevilla and five off Real Madrid, who also boast a game in hand.

The disappointment of Messi's late goal was compounded for Villarreal by Jaume Costa's stoppage-time sending off.

Athletic Bilbao were unable to feed off their superb win over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, held to a 0-0 draw by Alaves.

Three days after beating Barcelona 2-1, despite playing the final minutes with nine men, Athletic failed to win again at home and stayed in seventh place.

It was 11th-place Alaves that came closest to scoring at San Mames when Victor Camarasa struck the left post with a right-foot shot from outside the area in the 36th minute.

Celta Vigo defeated Malaga 3-1 to jump into ninth place at the Estadio Balaídos.

Iago Aspas, Daniel Wass and Fontàs fired the hosts into a commanding 3-0 lead after 73 minutes, while a Daniel Wass own goal provided Malaga their sole consolation on the day.

Meanwhile, Real Betis cruised past Leganes 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Ruben Castro and Cristiano Piccini.

Press Association contributed to this report.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.