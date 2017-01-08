Real Madrid equal unbeaten record while Sevilla move second and Atletico win

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol reacts to Real Madrid matching Barcelona's 39-game unbeaten streak.

Goals from Niguez and Griezmann gave Atletico Madrid a much needed win against Eibar.

Real Madrid equalled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions with a comfortable 5-0 La Liga victory over Granada at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos had ended Barcelona's record-breaking run last season with a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou and have not been beaten since going down 2-0 to Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last April.

Isco hit a brace, with Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro also on the scoresheet against struggling Granada as Madrid moved six points clear at the top of the table.

Isco opened the scoring with a low shot from inside the area after a mistake by the Granada defense while trying to move the ball forward, and Benzema -- from an offside position -- added to the lead off the rebound of a shot by Luka Modric.

Ronaldo increased the lead after Marcelo cleared a defender in the left side before making a perfect cross into the area, and Isco netted again from close range after a low cross by Modric from the right flank for 4-0.

Casemiro scored the final goal nearly an hour in after a free kick by James Rodriguez, who entered in the second half after impressing against Sevilla midweek.

Wissam Ben Yedder recorded a hat trick to help Sevilla move into second place overnight with a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Ben Yedder gave Sevilla the lead when Geronimo Rulli spilled Franco Vazquez's 25th-minute shot and he finished from a tight angle. Four minutes later a Yuri Berchiche mistake allowed Vazquez to head the ball into Ben Yedder's path and he rounded Rulli before lashing the ball home.

Rulli atoned for his earlier error by foiling Samir Nasri and Sergio Escudero, but Aritz Elustondo's miskick saw Ben Yedder slip Pablo Sarabia through after 73 minutes.

Ben Yedder had scored a Copa del Rey hat-trick against Formentera just before the Christmas break, and the Frenchman repeated the feat seven minutes from time for his 15th goal of the season.

Sevilla moved two points ahead of Barcelona ahead of their game at Villarreal on Sunday.

Sociedad had not been beaten at home since losing to Real Madrid on the opening weekend of the season, but they were a shadow of the side which had climbed into the top six.

Atletico Madrid avoided losing even more ground to Real Madrid thanks to second-half goals by Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann in a 2-0 win over Eibar.

Saul scored with a header after a cross by Filipe Luis in the 54th minute, and Griezmann sealed the victory from close range in the 74th.

The result moved Diego Simeone's team to fourth place, but still nine points behind Madrid. It was their second win in a row after earning only four points in five straight league matches.

Nabil El Zhar scored 10 minutes after half-time to give Las Palmas a 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon.

The result moved Las Palmas into eighth place, while Gijon remain in the relegation zone.