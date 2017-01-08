Real Madrid equal unbeaten record while Sevilla move second and Atletico win

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

La Liga: Real match record, Sevilla second

Spanish Primera División PA Sport
Read

Simeone delighted with Griezmann goal

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Nicol: Zidane has man-managed perfectly

Spanish Primera División
Read

Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Griezmann ends goal drought

Atleti Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Isco hits brace as Real soar over Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

Ronaldo and Real's golden day

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
VillarrealVillarreal
BarcelonaBarcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Luis Enrique sure Barcelona will win things

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Zidane satisfied with win, focused on Sevilla

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Isco impresses as Madrid equal record

Real Madrid Player Ratings Rob Train
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read

Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Spanish Primera División
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
GranadaGranada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Real Madrid equal Barca's unbeaten record

Real Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Rested Ronaldo, firing James great for Real

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Read

Simeone, Atletico excited to play again

Spanish Primera División
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Real Madrid equal unbeaten record while Sevilla move second and Atletico win

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol reacts to Real Madrid matching Barcelona's 39-game unbeaten streak.
Goals from Niguez and Griezmann gave Atletico Madrid a much needed win against Eibar.

Real Madrid equalled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions with a comfortable 5-0 La Liga victory over Granada at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos had ended Barcelona's record-breaking run last season with a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou and have not been beaten since going down 2-0 to Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last April.

Isco hit a brace, with Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro also on the scoresheet against struggling Granada as Madrid moved six points clear at the top of the table.

Isco opened the scoring with a low shot from inside the area after a mistake by the Granada defense while trying to move the ball forward, and Benzema -- from an offside position -- added to the lead off the rebound of a shot by Luka Modric.

Ronaldo increased the lead after Marcelo cleared a defender in the left side before making a perfect cross into the area, and Isco netted again from close range after a low cross by Modric from the right flank for 4-0.

Casemiro scored the final goal nearly an hour in after a free kick by James Rodriguez, who entered in the second half after impressing against Sevilla midweek.

Wissam Ben Yedder recorded a hat trick to help Sevilla move into second place overnight with a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad.

Ben Yedder gave Sevilla the lead when Geronimo Rulli spilled Franco Vazquez's 25th-minute shot and he finished from a tight angle. Four minutes later a Yuri Berchiche mistake allowed Vazquez to head the ball into Ben Yedder's path and he rounded Rulli before lashing the ball home.

Rulli atoned for his earlier error by foiling Samir Nasri and Sergio Escudero, but Aritz Elustondo's miskick saw Ben Yedder slip Pablo Sarabia through after 73 minutes.

Ben Yedder had scored a Copa del Rey hat-trick against Formentera just before the Christmas break, and the Frenchman repeated the feat seven minutes from time for his 15th goal of the season.

Sevilla moved two points ahead of Barcelona ahead of their game at Villarreal on Sunday.

Sociedad had not been beaten at home since losing to Real Madrid on the opening weekend of the season, but they were a shadow of the side which had climbed into the top six.

Atletico Madrid avoided losing even more ground to Real Madrid thanks to second-half goals by Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann in a 2-0 win over Eibar.

Saul scored with a header after a cross by Filipe Luis in the 54th minute, and Griezmann sealed the victory from close range in the 74th.

The result moved Diego Simeone's team to fourth place, but still nine points behind Madrid. It was their second win in a row after earning only four points in five straight league matches.

Nabil El Zhar scored 10 minutes after half-time to give Las Palmas a 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon.

The result moved Las Palmas into eighth place, while Gijon remain in the relegation zone.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.