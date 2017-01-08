Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
1
LIVE 70'
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Next

VillarrealVillarreal
BarcelonaBarcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Real Madrid equal unbeaten record, Griezmann nets in Atletico win

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol reacts to Real Madrid matching Barcelona's 39-game unbeaten streak.

Real Madrid equalled Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions with a comfortable 5-0 La Liga victory over Granada at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos had ended Barcelona's record-breaking run last season with a 2-1 win at the Nou Camp and have not been beaten since going down 2-0 to Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last April.

Isco hit a brace, with Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro also on the scoresheet against struggling Granada as Madrid moved six points clear at the top of the table.

Goals from Niguez and Griezmann gave Atletico Madrid a much needed win against Eibar.

Atletico Madrid moved up to fourth with a 2-0 win over Eibar.

After a goalless first half, Saul Niguez opened the scoring on 54 minutes and Antoine Griezmann broke his 843 drought by netting the second on 74 minutes.

