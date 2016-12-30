Samir Nasri under investigation over IV treatment at Los Angeles clinic

An IV treatment that Samir Nasri received in Los Angeles is the subject of an enquiry by AEPSAD.

Samir Nasri will have to explain the intravenous drip treatment he is said to have received at a Los Angeles clinic amid concerns he may have violated anti-doping rules.

The Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD), which handles doping issues in sport, said on Wednesday it was launching an investigation.

The French playmaker is currently on loan from Manchester City to Spanish side Sevilla.

AEPSAD stated on its official Twitter feed: "AEPSAD has initiated the appropriate steps to clarify what treatment was received by the player Samir Nasri.''

According to the Drip Doctors clinic, Nasri received its "Immunity IV Drip." The clinic states that the treatment involves one litre of hydration, and is designed to "combat superbugs and common viruses."

Drip Doctors posted a message and photograph of Nasri alongside the organisation's co-founder Jamila Sozahdah on their Twitter feed following the treatment.

We provided @SamNasri19 a concierge Immunity IV Drip to keep him hydrated & in top health during his busy soccer season with @SevillaFC ���� pic.twitter.com/bfDNeM5vQu - Drip Doctors (@DripDoctors) December 27, 2016

However World Anti-Doping Agency rules state that there is a 50 millilitre limit for active athletes.

WADA's prohibited list includes: "Intravenous infusions and/or injections of more than 50ml per 6 hour period except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital admissions, surgical procedures or clinical investigations.''

Nasri is due to return to Spain this week after spending part of the La Liga winter break in the United States.

Drip Doctors refused to comment when contacted by Press Association Sport on Wednesday.

Manchester City referred enquires on the situation regarding their player to Sevilla.

A spokesman for the Spanish club said Sevilla had no information beyond what had been reported in the media, after news of Nasri's treatment emerged on Tuesday evening.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Spanish authorities had been alerted to the claim about the clinic visit by a Twitter post from Richard Ings, the former head of anti-doping at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), who also worked as chair and chief executive of the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency.