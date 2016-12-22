Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Barcelona's Neymar: 'I do not play football to win the Ballon d'Or'

Barcelona forward Neymar showcased his skills during a charity match in Sao Paolo scoring four goals in a 13-9 victory.
Neymar adds Barcelona's third of the match with this calm finish.

Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar says he will not "kill" himself to win a Ballon d'Or, and suggests he wouldn't mind it if he never won the coveted prize.

Neymar, 24, finished fifth in the voting for the 2016 award, won by Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, despite leading his country to their first-ever Olympic gold medal over the summer.

But the former Santos man insists winning the Ballon d'Or is not something that consumes him.

"I am very happy in Barcelona, at this team and with the life I have," Neymar said in an interview with La Liga's official website.

"Of course, it is my goal to win the Ballon d'Or, but I am not going to kill myself for it.

"I want to be happy and I am happy here at Barcelona. It is not a problem if I do not win the Ballon d'Or.

Neymar has called Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi the best in the world.

"I do not play football to win the Ballon d'Or. I play football to be happy, because I love it and want to play football.

"Winning the Ballon d'Or is the consequence of your work. Unfortunately, only one person can win it and Leo Messi is the best."

Neymar has provided four goals and seven assists in 13 La Liga matches this season, as well as a further two goals and a competition-best seven assists in Champions League play.

Barcelona, who won La Liga and Copa del Rey titles last season, are currently second in the Spanish table, three points behind Real Madrid who have a game in hand.

The Blaugrana, who are now on winter break, will restart their league campaign on Jan. 5 against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames.

