Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata gives backing to Valencia's Parejo

Juan Mata has sent Dani Parejo 'my regards and, above all, my support.'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has backed Valencia's Dani Parejo after footage emerged of him appearing to be drunk and holding a shisha pipe in a nightclub.

The footage showed the player at a nightspot in Valencia.

His struggling team did not play last weekend after their game against Real Madrid was postponed because of Madrid's involvement in the Club World Cup.

Parejo, 27, said he regretted his actions and told a news conference: "We are all aware of the situation of the club, but it was my day off and we are all human."

He was left out of Valencia's last game of the year against Leganes in the Copa del Rey and is expected to be punished by the club.

Mata and Parejo were in Real Madrid's youth teams and -- briefly -- at Valencia together, and Mata told Cadena Ser radio: "Football is like this -- when one wins and things like these emerge, one gives it less importance than when results are not good.

"I really hope that everything goes well. Parejo is a great player. I send him my regards and, above all, my support."

Valencia are 17th in La Liga, level on 12 points with third-bottom Sporting Gijon, but Mata said: "If Parejo is fit, Valencia play well.

"But I'm concerned with the situation. I'm saddened. The only thing I wish is for is things to get better.

"I follow Valencia and each time they fail to win or take a point, I suffer."

Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli replaced Pako Ayestaran in October, but the six-time champions have won just one La Liga game under him.

"You need the club to find stability once and for all because it's what this city, its fantastic supporters and this club needs," Mata added.

