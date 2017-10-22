ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
0
LIVE
42'
Game Details
Home: 8/15
Draw: 10/3
Away: 9/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
1
0
LIVE
42'
Game Details
Home: 1/25
Draw: 12/1
Away: 50/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
0
1
LIVE
53'
Game Details
Home: 11/1
Draw: 4/1
Away: 2/7
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/1
Draw: 13/2
Away: 2/11
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Málaga
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/20
Draw: 14/1
Away: 33/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
United States U17
England U17
0
1
LIVE
11'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AS Monaco
Caen
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5
Draw: 15/4
Away: 6/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Internazionale
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2
Draw: 7/2
Away: 5/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
Toluca
ESPN3
12:00 AM UTC
Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC
Oct 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Simeone satisfied with growth of balanced Atletico
Spanish Primera División
49 minutes ago
Related Videos
Barca's Valverde hopes next 100 days are quieter
Spanish Primera División
17 hours ago
Read
WATCH: How FC pundits rate Karim Benzema
ESPN FC TV
1 day ago
Read
The Sweeper: Kaka's emotional farewell
Major League Soccer
4 days ago
Read
Player Power Rankings: Icardi impeccable
Italian Serie A
4 days ago
Read
Isco: Ronaldo has to win the Ballon d'Or
Spanish Primera División
4 days ago
Read
How competitive will Atletico be with Costa?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
No worries for Barcelona after Atletico draw
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Benzema a key part of Ronaldo's success
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Simeone: Saul continues to mature
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Valverde appreciates effort of 'exhausted' Messi
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Ronaldo's first goal among highlights for Zidane
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Atletico 1-1 Barcelona: Suarez saves Barca
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Atletico 1-1 Barcelona: Suarez saves Barca
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Suarez earns Barca late draw at Atletico
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Getafe 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo plays hero
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Getafe 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo plays hero
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Ronaldo propels Real Madrid to win over Getafe
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Read
Valverde: Atleti clash a highlight of the season
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
Read
Zidane delighted by Benzema's Madrid return
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
Read
Simeone: Barca reinvented themselves after Neymar exit
Spanish Primera División
Oct 13, 2017
Read
Can Barca stay perfect against Atletico?
ESPN FC TV
Oct 12, 2017
Read
Context matters in Aguero's Messi comments
English Premier League
Oct 12, 2017
Read
Bartomeu: Lifetime contract rewards 'exceptional' Iniesta
Spanish Primera División
Oct 6, 2017
Read
What Iniesta's 'lifetime contract' means for Barca
Spanish Primera División
Oct 6, 2017
Read
Bartomeu wants dialogue between Spain, Catalonia
Spanish Primera División
Oct 5, 2017
Read
WATCH: Ronaldo Jr. shows impressive skills
Spanish Primera División
Oct 5, 2017
Read
Extra Time: Injury-prone Bale, successful Stones and Prem gap
ESPN FC TV
Oct 3, 2017
Read
Robson: Time for Bale to move on from Real
Spanish Primera División
Oct 3, 2017
Read
Ronaldo loves Madrid, but will never forget United
Spanish Primera División
Oct 3, 2017
Read
Ronaldo: I'll take up boxing in 10 years
Spanish Primera División
Oct 3, 2017
Read
Bartomeu: La Liga future uncertain
Spanish Primera División
Oct 3, 2017
Read