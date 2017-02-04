Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
ESPN3 LIVE 52'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Simeone: It's hard to train penalties

Spanish Primera División

Related Videos

Gomez: Real played down to Osasuna

Spanish Primera División
Read

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barca high-press too much for Alaves

Spanish Primera División
Read

Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Barca can't be just MSN

Spanish Primera División
Read

Can Alaves do the double over Barca?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zidane hopeful of Bale return

Spanish Primera División
Read

The Sweeper: Ramos challenges King James

International
Read

WATCH: Shaka's top 5 goalkeepers

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rumour Rater: Real spending spree?

International
Read

Can Barca end their Alaves drought?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Signs pointing to Griezmann to United

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Tea time with Messi

International
Read

Can Neymar surpass Pele?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Burley: Why would Benzema go to Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

Power Rankings: Lukaku tops the list

International
Read

The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Read

Subbing Messi smart by Luis Enrique

ESPN FC TV
Read

Neymar: La Liga is world's best

Spanish Primera División
Read

Neymar: Real Madrid not out of sight

Spanish Primera División
Read

Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular

Spanish Primera División
Read

Zidane: Bale's the only unfit player

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

WATCH: FUT goals by Suarez and Best

International
Read

Alcacer on the mark in Barca win

Spanish Primera División
Read

WATCH: FIFA Ultimate Team series kicks off

Blog - The Toe Poke
Read