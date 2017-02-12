ESPN FC
Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
3
FT
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC
Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Next
Gomez: Real played down to Osasuna
Spanish Primera División
31 minutes ago
Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
Spanish Primera División
about an hour ago
Barca high-press too much for Alaves
Spanish Primera División
4 hours ago
Alaves 0-6 Barcelona
Spanish Primera División
4 hours ago
Alaves 0-6 Barcelona
Spanish Primera División
4 hours ago
Luis Enrique: Barca can't be just MSN
Spanish Primera División
20 hours ago
Can Alaves do the double over Barca?
ESPN FC TV
22 hours ago
Zidane hopeful of Bale return
Spanish Primera División
1 day ago
The Sweeper: Ramos challenges King James
International
1 day ago
WATCH: Shaka's top 5 goalkeepers
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Rumour Rater: Real spending spree?
International
2 days ago
Can Barca end their Alaves drought?
Spanish Primera División
2 days ago
Signs pointing to Griezmann to United
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?
English Premier League
4 days ago
The Sweeper: Tea time with Messi
International
4 days ago
Can Neymar surpass Pele?
Spanish Primera División
4 days ago
Burley: Why would Benzema go to Arsenal?
English Premier League
5 days ago
Power Rankings: Lukaku tops the list
International
5 days ago
The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI
International
5 days ago
Subbing Messi smart by Luis Enrique
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Neymar: La Liga is world's best
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Neymar: Real Madrid not out of sight
Spanish Primera División
6 days ago
Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
Zidane: Bale's the only unfit player
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
WATCH: FUT goals by Suarez and Best
International
7 days ago
Alcacer on the mark in Barca win
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
WATCH: FIFA Ultimate Team series kicks off
Blog - The Toe Poke
7 days ago
Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
7 days ago
Are Barca the best in the World?
Spanish Primera División
7 days ago
