Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 21/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Zidane hopeful of Bale return

Spanish Primera División

Related Videos

The Sweeper: Ramos challenges King James

International
Read

WATCH: Shaka's top 5 goalkeepers

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rumour Rater: Real spending spree?

International
Read

Can Barca end their Alaves drought?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Signs pointing to Griezmann to United

ESPN FC TV
Read

Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?

English Premier League
Read

The Sweeper: Tea time with Messi

International
Read

Can Neymar surpass Pele?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Burley: Why would Benzema go to Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

Power Rankings: Lukaku tops the list

International
Read

The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Read

Subbing Messi smart by Luis Enrique

ESPN FC TV
Read

Neymar: La Liga is world's best

Spanish Primera División
Read

Neymar: Real Madrid not out of sight

Spanish Primera División
Read

Reserves shine for Barca vs. Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Neymar was spectacular

Spanish Primera División
Read

Zidane: Bale's the only unfit player

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

WATCH: FUT goals by Suarez and Best

International
Read

Alcacer on the mark in Barca win

Spanish Primera División
Read

WATCH: FIFA Ultimate Team series kicks off

Blog - The Toe Poke
Read

Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona
Read

Are Barca the best in the World?

Spanish Primera División
Read

Ronaldo named highest-paid athlete

ESPN FC TV
Read

Sevilla can't compete with Barca, Real

ESPN FC TV
Read

Simeone welcomes Leganes fixture

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique: Bilbao a high pressing team

Spanish Primera División
Read

Are campaigns discrediting Barca players?

Spanish Primera División
Read

The Sweeper: Professor Maradona?

International
Read